If “Coco and Eve” makes you think “self tanner”, you’re not alone — but in addition to being a bronzed goddess, you can have luscious locks and silky soft skin, too! The brand has a slew of other Bali-themed products to cleanse, hydrate and repair both your skin and hair, all while using clean vegan ingredients.

We’re particularly excited about the value sets, many of which are on sale! The sets are already a steal, but getting up to an additional 40% off these already great deals makes it a no-brainer for Us. We’re getting ahead of summer and stacking our bathroom cabinets with all things exfoliating, conditioning, hydrating and smoothing from Coco and Eve. These crowd-favorite bundles make the perfect gifts for yourself and others! Best deals below!

Bali Bae Self Tan Set

Over 6,000 people agree this set is where it’s at when it comes to a streak-free, golden brown tan! No funky smells, chemicals or patches — just a tropical vacation scent, skin-firming ingredients and hydrating oils. And trust Us . . . the back applicator mitt makes a world of difference!

Get the Bali Bae Self Tan Set for $73 (originally $98) at Coco and Eve!

Daily Essentials Set

It doesn’t matter whether you have curly, straight, thick, thin, fine or any combination of hair type — this shampoo, conditioner and ultra-hydrating leave-in conditioner will leave your hair silky, soft and smooth until your next wash. Get ready for the compliments to come rolling in!

Get the Daily Essentials Set for $57 (originally $72) at Coco and Eve!

Bali Babies Set

If you’re a traveler who wants to keep up on her beauty routine, this set will be your savior! It contains two hair masks, a scalp cleansing scrub, a body exfoliant scrub and a moisturizing body whip that ensure you glow on the go. No matter where you go, you’ll be soft, smooth and cleansed!

Get the Bali Babies Set for $44 (originally $73) at Coco and Eve!

Double Cleanser Set

A proper cleansing routine is essential to prevent pimples and acne this summer! Sunscreen, salt water and makeup can clog your pores, so this dynamic duo will ensure you have a fresh face after every use. Simply apply a small amount of Seed Oil Cleanser, cleanse and follow up with the Fruit Enzyme Cleanser. Rinse and that’s it!

Get the Double Cleanser Set for $42 (originally $53) at Coco and Eve!

Hair Rescue Set

For those with damaged hair, finding products that restore while preventing further damage feels like looking for a needle in a haystack. This set comes in a cute limited-edition bag and conttains a Miracle Hair Elixir, Bond-Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment and a hair mask designed to revive your locks.

Get the Hair Rescue Set for $86 (originally $108) at Coco and Eve!