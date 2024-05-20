Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Hydration, hydration, hydration! Not only is it important for your body internally, but it’s also a game changer when it comes to combating skincare concerns like fine lines and wrinkles. If you’re a beauty enthusiast then you’re probably all too familiar with nourishing serums, gels, and creams that slather the skin with moisture. If you’re looking for an additional way to hydrate from the inside out, you should try a hydrating supplement.

Take Ritual’s HyaCera Supplement, for instance. It’s a helpful tool for shoppers looking to revive their skin. The supplement, which should be taken once daily, uses a blend of clinically proven ingredients to reduce wrinkles and fine lines while improving skin’s smoothness.

The supplement’s name is a combination of two of the nourishing ingredients that help deliver such astounding results. It has 120mg of Hyabest, a bio-fermented, lower molecular weight hyaluronic acid to promote glowing and moisturized skin. The supplement also has 350mg of Ceratiq, a sustainably harvested plant oil extract that reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and promotes hydrated skin on the face and body.

If you’re on the fence about this supplement, don’t worry. During a 12-week randomized clinical study, Ritual found that HyaCera participants noticed an improvement in skin elasticity, glow and radiance within 90 days. The clinical study spanned 12 weeks and featured 63 participants between the ages of 26 to 64.

Plus, every batch of HyaCera is tested for identity and dose, the the Ritual can ensure that every single thing that’s labeled on the supplement is actually in the nourishing capsules. Ritual also hosts third-party testing to ensure the supplement complies with regulations and guidelines. HyaCera also comes with ingredient integrity. It has a moisture-control bottle technology to protect the hyaluronic acid from absorbing water, which could alter its efficacy.

Are you ready to say goodbye to wrinkles, puffiness and crow’s lines? A nourishing supplement just may be the way to brighten and hydrate your skin. Ritual’s HyaCera is a clinically tested option that moisturizes skin from the inside out while combating wrinkles and fine lines.

