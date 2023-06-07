10 Tinted and Tanning Body SPF Finds for Flawless Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the conundrum with sunscreen. It undoubtedly has amazing benefits for our skin health, but the more and more we reapply, the harder it becomes for us to achieve a nice tan and feel confident in our skin. We would never go without an SPF product, but not everyone wants to keep up with a fake tan — or have to deal with orange tones and streaky finishes.

This is why we love, love, love a tinted sunscreen or an SPF tanning oil for sunbathing and swimming. It can help give your body a smoother, more flawless look, helping to blur the appearance of cellulite, stretch marks or blemishes. A little bronze radiance doesn’t hurt either! Need a tinted or tanning body SPF for your favorite summer activities? Shop our top 10 picks below!

Coppertone Glow Protect & Tan SPF 45 Pros: Works as a self-tanner and a sunscreen — results may appear 12-24 hours after first two applications

Super affordable

Higher SPF than most options Cons: Need to be careful to apply evenly because of tanning elements

May need to patch test on super sensitive skin $5.00 See it!

Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Pros: Non-greasy

For all skin tones

Comes with a free air freshener Cons: A few shoppers found the bottle to be too small

Harder to apply to back than a spray $23.00 See it!

Kokua Sun Care Hawaiian Tinted SPF 30 Sunscreen Pros: Meets strictest sunscreen standards in Hawaii

Non-toxic, plant-based formula

Nourishing ingredients like kukui oil and macadamia oil Cons: Only one size

Lesser known brand $28.00 See it!

Sun Bum SPF 15 Moisturizing Tanning Oil Pros: Thousands of great reviews

Currently on sale

Shoppers say it's very moisturizing Cons: SPF 15 is low — you may want to double-up with another SPF

Some shoppers won't love the sunscreen scent Was $20 On Sale: $15 You Save 25% See it!

All Good Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Combo 2-Pack Pros: Mineral formula is great for sensitive skin

Organic and natural ingredients

No harmful additives May stain white (or light) fabrics

Currently only available in a multi-pack $32.00 See it!

MyChelle Dermaceuticals Sun Shield Stick SPF 50 - Tinted Pros: High SPF, great protection

Mineral-based and clean

No-spill stick design Cons: Will likely need help covering parts of back

Shoppers say it has a matte finish, but some may prefer dewy $15.00 See it!

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen With Instant Bronzer Pros: High SPF, great protection

Instant sun-kissed golden glow

Easy spray pump Cons: Some shoppers wish it came unscented

Bronzing is only temporary $16.00 See it!

TiZO Ultra-Zinc Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 Pros: Elegant, dewy finish

Anti-aging ingredients

Free of preservatives, parabens, gluten, fragrances, dyes and phthalates Cons: Somewhat small for the price

Opaque packaging — can't see how much is left $43.00 See it!

Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup SPF 25 Pros: 12 shades

Smudge- and transfer-resistant when used with setting powder

Made to cover varicose veins, stretch marks, scars and more Cons: Not water-resistant — not necessarily great for the beach or pool

One of our pricier picks $40.00 See it!

Lancaster Sun Beauty Dry Oil Fast Tan Optimizer SPF 50 Pros: High SPF, great protection

Dry oil formula absorbs fast for non-greasy finish

Ideal for skin that often burns or tans gradually Cons: Our most expensive pick

Not as many reviews as others $60.00 See it!

