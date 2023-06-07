Cancel OK
10 Tinted and Tanning Body SPF Finds for Flawless Skin

By
tinted-tanning-spf-products
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the conundrum with sunscreen. It undoubtedly has amazing benefits for our skin health, but the more and more we reapply, the harder it becomes for us to achieve a nice tan and feel confident in our skin. We would never go without an SPF product, but not everyone wants to keep up with a fake tan — or have to deal with orange tones and streaky finishes.

This is why we love, love, love a tinted sunscreen or an SPF tanning oil for sunbathing and swimming. It can help give your body a smoother, more flawless look, helping to blur the appearance of cellulite, stretch marks or blemishes. A little bronze radiance doesn’t hurt either! Need a tinted or tanning body SPF for your favorite summer activities? Shop our top 10 picks below!

Coppertone Glow Protect & Tan SPF 45

Coppertone Glow Protect and Tan Sunscreen Lotion with Gradual Self Tanner SPF 45, Water Resistant Sunscreen, SPF 45 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 45, 5 Fl Oz Tube
Coppertone

Pros:

  • Works as a self-tanner and a sunscreen — results may appear 12-24 hours after first two applications
  • Super affordable
  • Higher SPF than most options

Cons:

  • Need to be careful to apply evenly because of tanning elements
  • May need to patch test on super sensitive skin
$5.00
See it!

Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30

Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 - Vegan Suntan Oil with Broad Spectrum SPF - Oxybenzone & Octinoxate Free Sunscreen Tanning Oil - Sunscreen Tanning Oil for Outdoor Sun - Sun Block Oil with SPF 30 - SPF Moisturizer
VACATION

Pros:

  • Non-greasy
  • For all skin tones
  • Comes with a free air freshener

Cons:

  • A few shoppers found the bottle to be too small
  • Harder to apply to back than a spray
$23.00
See it!

Kokua Sun Care Hawaiian Tinted SPF 30 Sunscreen

Kokua Sun Care Hawaiian Tinted Non Nano Zinc Oxide Sunscreen for Face & Body, Daily SPF 30/80 Lotion, Moisturizing Sun Protection Cream, Mineral Water Resistance, Reef Safe, Cruelty Free, Vegan
Kokua Sun Care

Pros:

  • Meets strictest sunscreen standards in Hawaii
  • Non-toxic, plant-based formula
  • Nourishing ingredients like kukui oil and macadamia oil

Cons:

  • Only one size
  • Lesser known brand
$28.00
See it!

Sun Bum SPF 15 Moisturizing Tanning Oil

Sun Bum SPF 15 Moisturizing Tanning Oil | Vegan and Hawaii 104 Reef Act Compliant (Octinoxate & Oxybenzone Free) Broad Spectrum Moisturizing UVA/UVB Sunscreen Tanning Oil | 8.5 oz
Sun Bum

Pros:

  • Thousands of great reviews
  • Currently on sale
  • Shoppers say it's very moisturizing

Cons:

  • SPF 15 is low — you may want to double-up with another SPF
  • Some shoppers won't love the sunscreen scent
Was $20On Sale: $15You Save 25%
See it!

All Good Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Combo 2-Pack

All Good Tinted Mineral Sport Sunscreen Lotion for Face & Body - UVA/UVB Broad Spectrum, SPF 30, Coral Reef Friendly, Water Resistant, Coconut Oil, Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, Aloe (3 oz)(2-Pack)
All Good Makes Everything Better

Pros:

  • Mineral formula is great for sensitive skin
  • Organic and natural ingredients
  • No harmful additives
  • May stain white (or light) fabrics
  • Currently only available in a multi-pack
$32.00
See it!

MyChelle Dermaceuticals Sun Shield Stick SPF 50 - Tinted

Sun Shield Stick SPF 50 TINTED
MyChelle Dermaceuticals

Pros:

  • High SPF, great protection
  • Mineral-based and clean
  • No-spill stick design

Cons:

  • Will likely need help covering parts of back
  • Shoppers say it has a matte finish, but some may prefer dewy
$15.00
See it!

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen With Instant Bronzer

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen with Instant Bronzer SPF 50, 8 Ounce | Moisturize & Hydrate Skin | Broad Spectrum | Water Resistant,B07DG52KLY
Australian Gold

Pros:

  • High SPF, great protection
  • Instant sun-kissed golden glow
  • Easy spray pump

Cons:

  • Some shoppers wish it came unscented
  • Bronzing is only temporary
$16.00
See it!

TiZO Ultra-Zinc Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40

TIZO Ultra Zinc Body Face Sunscreen Tinted SPF 40, 3.5 oz
TIZO

Pros:

  • Elegant, dewy finish
  • Anti-aging ingredients
  • Free of preservatives, parabens, gluten, fragrances, dyes and phthalates

Cons:

  • Somewhat small for the price
  • Opaque packaging — can't see how much is left
$43.00
See it!

Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup SPF 25

Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup Foundation with SPF 25, 40W Medium Golden, 3.4 Fl. Oz.
Dermablend

Pros:

  • 12 shades
  • Smudge- and transfer-resistant when used with setting powder
  • Made to cover varicose veins, stretch marks, scars and more

Cons:

  • Not water-resistant — not necessarily great for the beach or pool
  • One of our pricier picks
$40.00
See it!

Lancaster Sun Beauty Dry Oil Fast Tan Optimizer SPF 50

Lancaster Sun Beauty Dry Oil Fast Tan Optimizer SPF 50, 5 Ounce
Lancaster

Pros:

  • High SPF, great protection
  • Dry oil formula absorbs fast for non-greasy finish
  • Ideal for skin that often burns or tans gradually

Cons:

  • Our most expensive pick
  • Not as many reviews as others
$60.00
See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more SPF products here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

