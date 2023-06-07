10 Tinted and Tanning Body SPF Finds for Flawless Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Here’s the conundrum with sunscreen. It undoubtedly has amazing benefits for our skin health, but the more and more we reapply, the harder it becomes for us to achieve a nice tan and feel confident in our skin. We would never go without an SPF product, but not everyone wants to keep up with a fake tan — or have to deal with orange tones and streaky finishes.
This is why we love, love, love a tinted sunscreen or an SPF tanning oil for sunbathing and swimming. It can help give your body a smoother, more flawless look, helping to blur the appearance of cellulite, stretch marks or blemishes. A little bronze radiance doesn’t hurt either! Need a tinted or tanning body SPF for your favorite summer activities? Shop our top 10 picks below!
Coppertone Glow Protect & Tan SPF 45
Pros:
- Works as a self-tanner and a sunscreen — results may appear 12-24 hours after first two applications
- Super affordable
- Higher SPF than most options
Cons:
- Need to be careful to apply evenly because of tanning elements
- May need to patch test on super sensitive skin
Vacation Chardonnay Oil SPF 30
Pros:
- Non-greasy
- For all skin tones
- Comes with a free air freshener
Cons:
- A few shoppers found the bottle to be too small
- Harder to apply to back than a spray
Kokua Sun Care Hawaiian Tinted SPF 30 Sunscreen
Pros:
- Meets strictest sunscreen standards in Hawaii
- Non-toxic, plant-based formula
- Nourishing ingredients like kukui oil and macadamia oil
Cons:
- Only one size
- Lesser known brand
Sun Bum SPF 15 Moisturizing Tanning Oil
Pros:
- Thousands of great reviews
- Currently on sale
- Shoppers say it's very moisturizing
Cons:
- SPF 15 is low — you may want to double-up with another SPF
- Some shoppers won't love the sunscreen scent
All Good Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Combo 2-Pack
Pros:
- Mineral formula is great for sensitive skin
- Organic and natural ingredients
- No harmful additives
- May stain white (or light) fabrics
- Currently only available in a multi-pack
MyChelle Dermaceuticals Sun Shield Stick SPF 50 - Tinted
Pros:
- High SPF, great protection
- Mineral-based and clean
- No-spill stick design
Cons:
- Will likely need help covering parts of back
- Shoppers say it has a matte finish, but some may prefer dewy
Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen With Instant Bronzer
Pros:
- High SPF, great protection
- Instant sun-kissed golden glow
- Easy spray pump
Cons:
- Some shoppers wish it came unscented
- Bronzing is only temporary
TiZO Ultra-Zinc Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40
Pros:
- Elegant, dewy finish
- Anti-aging ingredients
- Free of preservatives, parabens, gluten, fragrances, dyes and phthalates
Cons:
- Somewhat small for the price
- Opaque packaging — can't see how much is left
Dermablend Leg and Body Makeup SPF 25
Pros:
- 12 shades
- Smudge- and transfer-resistant when used with setting powder
- Made to cover varicose veins, stretch marks, scars and more
Cons:
- Not water-resistant — not necessarily great for the beach or pool
- One of our pricier picks
Lancaster Sun Beauty Dry Oil Fast Tan Optimizer SPF 50
Pros:
- High SPF, great protection
- Dry oil formula absorbs fast for non-greasy finish
- Ideal for skin that often burns or tans gradually
Cons:
- Our most expensive pick
- Not as many reviews as others
