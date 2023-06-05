15 Summer Dresses on Sale for 35% Off (or More) on Amazon

Cancel OK
Dressed to impress! It’s always so much fun shopping for new summer dresses… until it’s actually time to check out. Usually, we find ourselves having to go back and remove a few things — or everything — from our cart. The prices are just too high!

Finding deals is a full-time job — but luckily, it’s our full-time job, so we’re going to make things easy for you! We’ve rounded up 15 awesome dress deals from Amazon below, with everything marked down by 35% or more. Remember, pricing may differ in some sizes and colorways. Let’s shop!

The Drop Summer Gauze Bell Sleeve Mini Dress

The Drop Women's Summer Gauze Bell Sleeve Mini Dress, Rosette, M
The Drop

Pros:

  • Available in four colors
  • 100% cotton — breathable
  • Can tie string in bow or wear loose

Cons:

  • No pockets
  • Sleeve length could potentially be awkward for some shoppers
Was $50On Sale: $21You Save 58%
See it!

Gap Short-Sleeve Square-Neck Midi Dress

amazon-summer-dresses-on-sale-gap
GAP

Pros:

  • Viscose fabric does not trap heat
  • Trendy square neckline
  • Comes in three colorways

Cons:

  • May need a strapless bra
  • No bright colors
Was $60On Sale: $36You Save 40%
See it!

Roxy Sunnier Shores Maxi Dress

Roxy womens Sunnier Shores Maxi Casual Dress, Toasted Nut Bloom Boogie, Small US
Roxy

Pros:

  • Cotton-viscose blend is great for hot weather
  • Shirred straps
  • Incredibly cute print

Cons:

  • Hand wash only
  • Only one colorway
Was $60On Sale: $36You Save 40%
See it!

London Times Leaf Print V-Neck Ruffle Sleeve Dress

London Times Women's Leaf Print V-Neck Ruffle Sleeve Dress, Green/Soft White, 6
London Times

Pros:

  • Machine washable
  • Comes in regular, plus and petite sizes
  • Invisible zipper closure

Cons:

  • Not too many reviews yet
  • Some sizes are low in stock
Was $108On Sale: $59You Save 45%
See it!

DB Moon Short-Sleeve Knee-Length Dress

DB MOON Women Casual Dresses V Neck Short Sleeve Empire Waist Knee Length Beach Dress with Pockets (Black, L)
DB MOON

Pros:

  • Easy pull-on style
  • Over 30 colorways
  • Available in sizes up to 4XL

Cons:

  • Hand wash only
  • Shoppers say fabric is thin; may require slip
Was $42On Sale: $26You Save 38%
See it!

The Drop Amelia Square-Neck Strappy Bodycon Midi Tank Dress

The Drop Women's Amelia Square Neck Strappy Bodycon Midi Tank Dress, Chocolate Fondant, M
The Drop

Pros:

  • Stretchy
  • Can be dressed up or down
  • Available in 11 colors

Cons:

  • Body-hugging fit may deter some shoppers
  • May not be best for super humid days
Was $50On Sale: $18You Save 64%
See it!

Kirundo Ruffle-Sleeve Flowy Mini Dress

KIRUNDO 2023 Women's Summer Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Crew Neck Floral Print Mini Dress Casual Loose Flowy Short Dresses(Floral-Yellow, Large)
KIRUNDO

Pros:

  • Breezy viscose fabric
  • Looks cute on its own or belted at the waist
  • 50 colorways!

Cons:

  • Hand wash only
  • Button closure in back can be difficult for some
Was $60On Sale: $30You Save 50%
See it!

Grecerelle Faux-Wrap V-Neck Dress

GRECERELLE Women Dresses, Short Sleeve Casual Summer Dress, V-Neck Party Dress(X-Large, Navy Blue)
GRECERELLE

Pros:

  • Flattering wrap style without the effort of a wrap dress
  • Available in many colors and long-sleeve variations
  • Very versatile

Cons:

  • Some shoppers do wish the waistline could be adjusted
  • Some colors may be a little sheer
Was $46On Sale: $30You Save 35%
See it!

Lilbetter Short-Sleeve Wrap-Style Maxi Dress

LILBETTER Flowy Beach Maxi Dress Short Sleeve Dress V Neck Dress with Pockets(Flower Black Pink,XX-Large)
LILBETTER

Pros:

  • Maxi dresses are in for 2023
  • Flattering faux-wrap design
  • Available in sizes up to 3XL

Cons:

  • White shade is a little see-through
  • No petite sizes
Was $50On Sale: $31You Save 38%
See it!

Tommy Hilfiger Short Sleeve Knee-Length Fit and Flare Dress

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Short Sleeve Knee-Length Fit and Flare Scuba Crepe, Guava
Tommy Hilfiger

Pros:

  • Over 50% off on a designer dress!
  • Pretty flutter sleeves
  • Great for outdoor weddings or date nights

Cons:

  • Dry clean only
  • No Amazon reviews
Was $109On Sale: $53You Save 51%
See it!

DKNY Essential Logo T-Shirt Dress

DKNY Women's Essential Logo T-Shirt Dress, Hydrangea, Small
DKNY

Pros:

  • 95% cotton, 5% spandex
  • Six color options
  • Easy pull-on design

Cons:

  • Not many reviews
  • Limited stock
Was $49On Sale: $23You Save 53%
See it!

The Drop Mickey Loose-Fit One-Shoulder Cut-Out Rib Knit Maxi Dress

The Drop Women's Mickey Loose-fit One-Shoulder Cutout Rib Knit Maxi Dress, Capers Olive, XL
The Drop

Pros:

  • Tencel fabric is nice and airy
  • Added elastane for stretch
  • Three color options

Cons:

  • Needs strapless bra (or no bra)
  • Simple silhouette; no shaping panels or seams
Was $45On Sale: $20You Save 56%
See it!

Levi's Dolci Baby Doll Dress

amazon-summer-dresses-sale-levis
Levi's

Pros:

  • Trendy fashionista find
  • Available in two colorways
  • Available in XS-4XL

Cons:

  • Polyester fabric
  • Very few reviews
Was $70On Sale: $29You Save 59%
See it!

BerryGo Embroidered Maxi Dress

BerryGo Women's Halter Embroidery Eyelet Prom Maxi Dress Backless Elegant Long Cocktail Maxi Dress Light Blue M
BerryGo

Pros:

  • 13 available colors — plus other non-halter variations
  • 100% cotton
  • Stretchy smocked torso

Cons:

  • Some shoppers return because it runs loose in the chest
  • Hand wash only
Was $55On Sale: $35You Save 36%
See it!

Anne Klein Cap-Sleeve Wrap Dress

Anne Klein Women's Cap Sleeve WRAP Dress W/O-Ring, Coral Combo
Anne Klein

Pros:

  • Cute O-ring wrap detail
  • Three colorways
  • Can be styled for work or play

Cons:

  • Dry clean only
  • No written reviews yet
Was $99On Sale: $49You Save 51%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more dress deals here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

