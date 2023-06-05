15 Summer Dresses on Sale for 35% Off (or More) on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dressed to impress! It’s always so much fun shopping for new summer dresses… until it’s actually time to check out. Usually, we find ourselves having to go back and remove a few things — or everything — from our cart. The prices are just too high!

Finding deals is a full-time job — but luckily, it’s our full-time job, so we’re going to make things easy for you! We’ve rounded up 15 awesome dress deals from Amazon below, with everything marked down by 35% or more. Remember, pricing may differ in some sizes and colorways. Let’s shop!

The Drop Summer Gauze Bell Sleeve Mini Dress Pros: Available in four colors

100% cotton — breathable

Can tie string in bow or wear loose Cons: No pockets

Sleeve length could potentially be awkward for some shoppers Was $50 On Sale: $21 You Save 58% See it!

Gap Short-Sleeve Square-Neck Midi Dress Pros: Viscose fabric does not trap heat

Trendy square neckline

Comes in three colorways Cons: May need a strapless bra

No bright colors Was $60 On Sale: $36 You Save 40% See it!

Roxy Sunnier Shores Maxi Dress Pros: Cotton-viscose blend is great for hot weather

Shirred straps

Incredibly cute print Cons: Hand wash only

Only one colorway Was $60 On Sale: $36 You Save 40% See it!

London Times Leaf Print V-Neck Ruffle Sleeve Dress Pros: Machine washable

Comes in regular, plus and petite sizes

Invisible zipper closure Cons: Not too many reviews yet

Some sizes are low in stock Was $108 On Sale: $59 You Save 45% See it!

DB Moon Short-Sleeve Knee-Length Dress Pros: Easy pull-on style

Over 30 colorways

Available in sizes up to 4XL Cons: Hand wash only

Shoppers say fabric is thin; may require slip Was $42 On Sale: $26 You Save 38% See it!

The Drop Amelia Square-Neck Strappy Bodycon Midi Tank Dress Pros: Stretchy

Can be dressed up or down

Available in 11 colors Cons: Body-hugging fit may deter some shoppers

May not be best for super humid days Was $50 On Sale: $18 You Save 64% See it!

Kirundo Ruffle-Sleeve Flowy Mini Dress Pros: Breezy viscose fabric

Looks cute on its own or belted at the waist

50 colorways! Cons: Hand wash only

Button closure in back can be difficult for some Was $60 On Sale: $30 You Save 50% See it!

Grecerelle Faux-Wrap V-Neck Dress Pros: Flattering wrap style without the effort of a wrap dress

Available in many colors and long-sleeve variations

Very versatile Cons: Some shoppers do wish the waistline could be adjusted

Some colors may be a little sheer Was $46 On Sale: $30 You Save 35% See it!

Lilbetter Short-Sleeve Wrap-Style Maxi Dress Pros: Maxi dresses are in for 2023

Flattering faux-wrap design

Available in sizes up to 3XL Cons: White shade is a little see-through

No petite sizes Was $50 On Sale: $31 You Save 38% See it!

Tommy Hilfiger Short Sleeve Knee-Length Fit and Flare Dress Pros: Over 50% off on a designer dress!

Pretty flutter sleeves

Great for outdoor weddings or date nights Cons: Dry clean only

No Amazon reviews Was $109 On Sale: $53 You Save 51% See it!

The Drop Mickey Loose-Fit One-Shoulder Cut-Out Rib Knit Maxi Dress Pros: Tencel fabric is nice and airy

Added elastane for stretch

Three color options Cons: Needs strapless bra (or no bra)

Simple silhouette; no shaping panels or seams Was $45 On Sale: $20 You Save 56% See it!

Levi's Dolci Baby Doll Dress Pros: Trendy fashionista find

Available in two colorways

Available in XS-4XL Cons: Polyester fabric

Very few reviews Was $70 On Sale: $29 You Save 59% See it!

BerryGo Embroidered Maxi Dress Pros: 13 available colors — plus other non-halter variations

100% cotton

Stretchy smocked torso Cons: Some shoppers return because it runs loose in the chest

Hand wash only Was $55 On Sale: $35 You Save 36% See it!

Anne Klein Cap-Sleeve Wrap Dress Pros: Cute O-ring wrap detail

Three colorways

Can be styled for work or play Cons: Dry clean only

No written reviews yet Was $99 On Sale: $49 You Save 51% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more dress deals here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: