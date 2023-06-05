15 Summer Dresses on Sale for 35% Off (or More) on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Dressed to impress! It’s always so much fun shopping for new summer dresses… until it’s actually time to check out. Usually, we find ourselves having to go back and remove a few things — or everything — from our cart. The prices are just too high!
Finding deals is a full-time job — but luckily, it’s our full-time job, so we’re going to make things easy for you! We’ve rounded up 15 awesome dress deals from Amazon below, with everything marked down by 35% or more. Remember, pricing may differ in some sizes and colorways. Let’s shop!
The Drop Summer Gauze Bell Sleeve Mini Dress
Pros:
- Available in four colors
- 100% cotton — breathable
- Can tie string in bow or wear loose
Cons:
- No pockets
- Sleeve length could potentially be awkward for some shoppers
Gap Short-Sleeve Square-Neck Midi Dress
Pros:
- Viscose fabric does not trap heat
- Trendy square neckline
- Comes in three colorways
Cons:
- May need a strapless bra
- No bright colors
Roxy Sunnier Shores Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Cotton-viscose blend is great for hot weather
- Shirred straps
- Incredibly cute print
Cons:
- Hand wash only
- Only one colorway
London Times Leaf Print V-Neck Ruffle Sleeve Dress
Pros:
- Machine washable
- Comes in regular, plus and petite sizes
- Invisible zipper closure
Cons:
- Not too many reviews yet
- Some sizes are low in stock
DB Moon Short-Sleeve Knee-Length Dress
Pros:
- Easy pull-on style
- Over 30 colorways
- Available in sizes up to 4XL
Cons:
- Hand wash only
- Shoppers say fabric is thin; may require slip
The Drop Amelia Square-Neck Strappy Bodycon Midi Tank Dress
Pros:
- Stretchy
- Can be dressed up or down
- Available in 11 colors
Cons:
- Body-hugging fit may deter some shoppers
- May not be best for super humid days
Kirundo Ruffle-Sleeve Flowy Mini Dress
Pros:
- Breezy viscose fabric
- Looks cute on its own or belted at the waist
- 50 colorways!
Cons:
- Hand wash only
- Button closure in back can be difficult for some
Grecerelle Faux-Wrap V-Neck Dress
Pros:
- Flattering wrap style without the effort of a wrap dress
- Available in many colors and long-sleeve variations
- Very versatile
Cons:
- Some shoppers do wish the waistline could be adjusted
- Some colors may be a little sheer
Lilbetter Short-Sleeve Wrap-Style Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Maxi dresses are in for 2023
- Flattering faux-wrap design
- Available in sizes up to 3XL
Cons:
- White shade is a little see-through
- No petite sizes
Tommy Hilfiger Short Sleeve Knee-Length Fit and Flare Dress
Pros:
- Over 50% off on a designer dress!
- Pretty flutter sleeves
- Great for outdoor weddings or date nights
Cons:
- Dry clean only
- No Amazon reviews
DKNY Essential Logo T-Shirt Dress
Pros:
- 95% cotton, 5% spandex
- Six color options
- Easy pull-on design
Cons:
- Not many reviews
- Limited stock
The Drop Mickey Loose-Fit One-Shoulder Cut-Out Rib Knit Maxi Dress
Pros:
- Tencel fabric is nice and airy
- Added elastane for stretch
- Three color options
Cons:
- Needs strapless bra (or no bra)
- Simple silhouette; no shaping panels or seams
Levi's Dolci Baby Doll Dress
Pros:
- Trendy fashionista find
- Available in two colorways
- Available in XS-4XL
Cons:
- Polyester fabric
- Very few reviews
BerryGo Embroidered Maxi Dress
Pros:
- 13 available colors — plus other non-halter variations
- 100% cotton
- Stretchy smocked torso
Cons:
- Some shoppers return because it runs loose in the chest
- Hand wash only
Anne Klein Cap-Sleeve Wrap Dress
Pros:
- Cute O-ring wrap detail
- Three colorways
- Can be styled for work or play
Cons:
- Dry clean only
- No written reviews yet
