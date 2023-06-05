Channel Jennifer Aniston’s Cutout Jumpsuit Look for Just 3% of the Price

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: When warm weather hits, you need to get creative with your fashion. You can always go back to tank tops and denim shorts, but if you want something more stylish, especially for special occasions, it’s best to try something else. We also love pieces with a breezy flow for this kind of weather!

Floral dresses will always be on our shopping list, but a summery jumpsuit is truly key to being best dressed in the room. If you’re like Us, you’ve been dreaming about Jennifer Aniston’s black jumpsuit since she wore it in May 2022 — and it’s not too late to channel the look!

Aniston wore the black Et Ochs Carter Jumpsuit for the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show — she was a guest on the first episode back in 2003 too! This show-stopping piece featured wide legs, a sleeveless design and strappy torso cutouts. Over a year later, it’s still available — but only in a few sizes…and with a steep price. It’s $1,395. Not the most affordable find out there.

But this Anrabess jumpsuit? It has such a similar vibe, not only sharing many of the same features as Aniston’s but also exuding that same cool girl aura. It also happens to cost 97% less than the Et Ochs version — and it’s on Amazon Prime!

Like Aniston’s piece, this jumpsuit has wide legs, a sleeveless silhouette and a high, cinched waist with strappy cutouts for a flattering, sassy effect. Instead of being 100% polyester, however, it’s made of a linen and rayon blend, keeping you cool in the heat. It also has adjustable straps, a stretchy, shirred back and — everyone’s favorite — pockets!

Luckily, this Anrabess jumpsuit is available in black, so we can closely channel the Friends actress. It also comes in 18 other colors though, so you can always grab it in a brick red, a sky blue or perhaps a neutral beige. You can see all of the colors on the Amazon page!

Dress this jumpsuit up for a nicer occasion with a pair of strappy heels and a golden headband, or dress it down for more casual wear with a pair of slip-on sneakers and a ponytail. Just make sure you grab it before everyone else discovers it too!

