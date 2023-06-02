Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Boo, you pore! Clogged pores and blackheads may technically be small in the grand scheme of things, but when we see them popping up on our nose, they look like giant craters in our eyes. A nose speckled with visible pores and blackheads is also called a strawberry nose, as it resembles a strawberry covered in seeds!

We love strawberries and everything, but not when it comes to the appearance of our nose. We’d much prefer a smooth, poreless appearance — a porcelain nose, if you will. But most nose pore strips can actually be really damaging — while serums usually don’t offer immediate results. So, what can we use instead?

These nose strips aren’t like the kind that hardens and has to be painfully ripped off your nose. While seeing the sebum on those strips can be satisfying, they actually can leave skin irritated and pores looking even more enlarged. These ZealSea patches instead combine 11 types of plant extract to absorb excess oil, dissolving and expunging blackheads instead of tearing them out of your skin. They’re even designed to leave your skin soothed, moisturized and radiant. Shout-out to ingredients like witch hazel, hydrolyzed royal jelly protein and calming dipotassium glycyrrhizate!

Using this kit is actually a three-step process, so prepare to feel like an expert esthetician. It’s also recommended you start by placing a hot towel over your nose for a minute or two before opening up the first strip. Place the blackhead-removing and pore-clearing strip over your nose and leave it on for 15 minutes. After you remove it, grab one of the included cotton swabs, using the extractor side to gently press on and scrape away any blackheads that didn’t completely surface. You can then use the soft side of the swab to clear up any oily gunk!

Now, it’s time to move on to the second strip — the oil-reducing and pore-minimizing strip, which could help refine your results and leave your skin feeling euphoric. Again, leave this strip on for 15 minutes before disposing. Massage any excess into your nose. Done! Use a couple of times a week for best results!

Each purchase will come with five of each nose strip, plus five cotton swabs so you have a fresh one to use every time. You’ll also see that the ingredient list is paraben-free, mineral oil-free, cruelty-free and alcohol-free, made to be safe for any skin type. Anyone who wants to smooth out their strawberry nose should check this kit out!

