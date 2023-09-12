Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shapewear is the unsung hero of undergarments. Bras visibly lift our chest, giving Us extra curves and cleavage when we’re feeling spicy. Lacy panties are our sexy little secret, unless we choose to show them off to a lucky lover. But shapewear remains hidden — almost too taboo to talk about. And yet, what would we do without our favorite shorts, bodysuits and briefs that smooth and sculpt our shape? We’re shouting our appreciation from the rooftops!
But which shapewear works best on which type of dress? That’s where we come in. Save this page the next time you go shopping so you can find the perfect piece for your specific frock!
Best Shapewear for Strapless Dresses: Ellareese Strapless Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Our Highlights:
- Double layer design for tummy control
- Booty enhancer and thigh slimmer
- Moisture-wicking and stretchy material
Pros:
- Top-rated
- Seamless smoothing
- Removable and adjustable straps
- Extremely comfortable
Cons:
- Some say compression isn’t very strong
Best Shapewear for Sleeveless Dresses: Skims Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit
Our Highlights:
- Strong compression for shaping and sculpting
- Waist-cinching
- Adjustable straps, wide crotch and snap closure gusset for on-off access
Pros:
- Very comfortable and flattering
- Makes you feel snatched
- Great support
Cons:
- Runs small
Best Shapewear for Off-the-Shoulder Dresses: Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Our Highlights:
- 5-way removable, adjustable and convertible straps
- Sleek shaping fabric
- Fix-flexible cups
Pros:
- Versatile — can be worn multiple ways
- Lightweight yet firm shaping
- Stays invisible under clothing
Cons:
- Pricey
Best for One-Shoulder Dresses: Soly Hux One-Shoulder Seamless Thong Body Shaper
Our Highlights:
- Soft and stretchy fabric
- Specifically designed for one-shoulder styles
- Tummy control
Pros:
- Very affordable
- Comfortable
- Snatches your waist
Cons:
- Not the highest quality
Best Shapewear for Plunging Neckline Dresses: Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Our Highlights:
- Low-front and low-back
- Sleek shaping fabric
- Lightly padded
Pros:
- U-neckline for plunging styles
- 5-way convertible straps and removable back clasp
- Easy access gusset
- Stays invisible underneath clothing
Cons:
- Expensive
Best Shapewear for Backless Dresses: Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Thong Bodysuit
Our Highlights:
- Low-front and low-back
- Sleek shaping fabric with a target tummy panel
- Lightly padded
Pros:
- No visible panty lines
- 5-way convertible straps and removable back clasp
- Great for shorter hemlines and high slits
Cons:
- Pricey
Best Shapewear for Bodycon Dresses: Skims Seamless Sculpt Strapless Shaper Bodysuit
Our Highlights:
- Hugs your curves (thanks, Kim K!)
- Strapless design with removable straps
- Spandex blend fabric
Pros:
- Ultra-lightweight and comfortable
- Holds you in
- Doesn’t roll down
Cons:
- Runs small
Best Shapewear for Maxi Dresses: Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 Capri
Our Highlights:
- Invisible under clothing
- Breathable and quick-dry fabric
- Tummy control and hip shaping
Pros:
- Super lightweight and thin
- Anti-chafing
- Smooths lumps and bumps
Cons:
- Doesn’t provide chest support
Best Shapewear for Mini Dresses: Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 Mid-Thigh Short
Our Highlights:
- Silky-smooth fabric
- Firms and smooths lumps and bumps
- Comfort waistband that molds to body
Pros:
- No visible panty lines
- Lightweight, thin and breathable
- Targeted tummy shaping
Cons:
- Doesn’t provide chest support
Best for Long-Sleeve Dresses: Skims Open Best Arm Shaper
Our Highlights:
- Unique style specifically designed for upper arm shaping
- Perfect for long-sleeve tops and dresses
- Light support
Pros:
- Soft and thin fabric
- Stays on shoulders
- Comfortable
Cons:
- Doesn’t provide lower body support
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!