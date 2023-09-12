Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shapewear is the unsung hero of undergarments. Bras visibly lift our chest, giving Us extra curves and cleavage when we’re feeling spicy. Lacy panties are our sexy little secret, unless we choose to show them off to a lucky lover. But shapewear remains hidden — almost too taboo to talk about. And yet, what would we do without our favorite shorts, bodysuits and briefs that smooth and sculpt our shape? We’re shouting our appreciation from the rooftops!

But which shapewear works best on which type of dress? That’s where we come in. Save this page the next time you go shopping so you can find the perfect piece for your specific frock!

Best Shapewear for Strapless Dresses: Ellareese Strapless Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Our Highlights:

Double layer design for tummy control

Booty enhancer and thigh slimmer

Moisture-wicking and stretchy material

Pros:

Top-rated

Seamless smoothing

Removable and adjustable straps

Extremely comfortable

Cons:

Some say compression isn’t very strong

Best Shapewear for Sleeveless Dresses: Skims Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit

Our Highlights:

Strong compression for shaping and sculpting

Waist-cinching

Adjustable straps, wide crotch and snap closure gusset for on-off access

Pros:

Very comfortable and flattering

Makes you feel snatched

Great support

Cons:

Runs small

Best Shapewear for Off-the-Shoulder Dresses: Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Our Highlights:

5-way removable, adjustable and convertible straps

Sleek shaping fabric

Fix-flexible cups

Pros:

Versatile — can be worn multiple ways

Lightweight yet firm shaping

Stays invisible under clothing

Cons:

Pricey

Best for One-Shoulder Dresses: Soly Hux One-Shoulder Seamless Thong Body Shaper

Our Highlights:

Soft and stretchy fabric

Specifically designed for one-shoulder styles

Tummy control

Pros:

Very affordable

Comfortable

Snatches your waist

Cons:

Not the highest quality

Best Shapewear for Plunging Neckline Dresses: Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Our Highlights:

Low-front and low-back

Sleek shaping fabric

Lightly padded

Pros:

U-neckline for plunging styles

5-way convertible straps and removable back clasp

Easy access gusset

Stays invisible underneath clothing

Cons:

Expensive

Best Shapewear for Backless Dresses: Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Thong Bodysuit

Our Highlights:

Low-front and low-back

Sleek shaping fabric with a target tummy panel

Lightly padded

Pros:

No visible panty lines

5-way convertible straps and removable back clasp

Great for shorter hemlines and high slits

Cons:

Pricey

Best Shapewear for Bodycon Dresses: Skims Seamless Sculpt Strapless Shaper Bodysuit

Our Highlights:

Hugs your curves (thanks, Kim K !)

!) Strapless design with removable straps

Spandex blend fabric

Pros:

Ultra-lightweight and comfortable

Holds you in

Doesn’t roll down

Cons:

Runs small

Best Shapewear for Maxi Dresses: Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 Capri

Our Highlights:

Invisible under clothing

Breathable and quick-dry fabric

Tummy control and hip shaping

Pros:

Super lightweight and thin

Anti-chafing

Smooths lumps and bumps

Cons:

Doesn’t provide chest support

Best Shapewear for Mini Dresses: Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 Mid-Thigh Short

Our Highlights:

Silky-smooth fabric

Firms and smooths lumps and bumps

Comfort waistband that molds to body

Pros:

No visible panty lines

Lightweight, thin and breathable

Targeted tummy shaping

Cons:

Doesn’t provide chest support

Best for Long-Sleeve Dresses: Skims Open Best Arm Shaper

Our Highlights:

Unique style specifically designed for upper arm shaping

Perfect for long-sleeve tops and dresses

Light support

Pros:

Soft and thin fabric

Stays on shoulders

Comfortable

Cons:

Doesn’t provide lower body support

