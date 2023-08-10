Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trying to find the right shapewear for any given garment is like trying to complete a complicated puzzle or solve a mathematical equation. All of the pieces have to fit together in order for the end result to work! Whether we’re wearing a dress, jumpsuit or anything in between, we have to find just the right undergarment to snatch our shape and flatter our figure.

That’s where we come in! We’ve tracked down the best shapewear for every type of outfit so you don’t have to do any of that guesswork. Keep these staples in your arsenal, and you’ll be good to go for your next event!

Best Shapewear for Most Dresses: Spanx Thinstincts Shorts These fan-favorite shorts have earned rave reviews from Spanx shoppers! Constructed with shaping support, these shorts provide tummy and thigh control so you’ll feel your most confident in any dress. See it!

Best Shapewear for Strapless Dresses: Spanx Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Featuring straps that are adjustable, convertible and even removable, this mid-thigh bodysuit can easily become a strapless style. The options are endless! See it!

Best Shapewear for High-Waisted Pants: Spanx Shaping Thong Sick of panty lines crashing the party? Rock this seamless shaping thong with your high-waisted pants on your next night out! See it!

Best Shapewear for Shirts: Skims Briefs Bodysuit This magical bodysuit by Skims has gone viral on TikTok for seriously snatching waists! Wear it on its own or under another top to slim your shape. See it!

Best Shapewear for Bodycon Dresses: Spanx Mid-Thigh Shaper Bodysuit If you prefer to wear your own bra, then this Spanx bodysuit is a great choice! And the slender silhouette pairs perfectly with a bodycon dress. See it!

Best Shapewear for Maxi Dresses: Spanx Capri Leggings With shaping support that targets your stomach and hips, these anti-chafing capris are ideal for a maxi dress or skirt. And the comfort waistband molds to your body! See it!

Best Shapewear for Plunging Necklines: Spanx Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Take the plunge in this mid-thigh shaper bodysuit from Spanx! Designed with a low front and low back, this is the perfect one-piece for those revealing dresses and jumpsuits. See it!

