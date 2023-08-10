Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Trying to find the right shapewear for any given garment is like trying to complete a complicated puzzle or solve a mathematical equation. All of the pieces have to fit together in order for the end result to work! Whether we’re wearing a dress, jumpsuit or anything in between, we have to find just the right undergarment to snatch our shape and flatter our figure.
That’s where we come in! We’ve tracked down the best shapewear for every type of outfit so you don’t have to do any of that guesswork. Keep these staples in your arsenal, and you’ll be good to go for your next event!
Best Shapewear for Most Dresses: Spanx Thinstincts Shorts
Best Shapewear for Strapless Dresses: Spanx Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Best Shapewear for High-Waisted Pants: Spanx Shaping Thong
Best Shapewear for Shirts: Skims Briefs Bodysuit
Best Shapewear for Bodycon Dresses: Spanx Mid-Thigh Shaper Bodysuit
Best Shapewear for Maxi Dresses: Spanx Capri Leggings
Best Shapewear for Plunging Necklines: Spanx Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
