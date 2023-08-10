Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Everyday Essentials

The Best Shapewear for Every Ensemble — All From Spanx and Skims

By
best shapewear
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trying to find the right shapewear for any given garment is like trying to complete a complicated puzzle or solve a mathematical equation. All of the pieces have to fit together in order for the end result to work! Whether we’re wearing a dress, jumpsuit or anything in between, we have to find just the right undergarment to snatch our shape and flatter our figure.

That’s where we come in! We’ve tracked down the best shapewear for every type of outfit so you don’t have to do any of that guesswork. Keep these staples in your arsenal, and you’ll be good to go for your next event!

Best Shapewear for Most Dresses: Spanx Thinstincts Shorts

SPANX® Thinstincts® 2.0 Girl Shorts in Cafe Au Lait at Nordstrom, Size Small
These fan-favorite shorts have earned rave reviews from Spanx shoppers! Constructed with shaping support, these shorts provide tummy and thigh control so you’ll feel your most confident in any dress.
See it!

Best Shapewear for Strapless Dresses: Spanx Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

SPANX® Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid Thigh Bodysuit in Very Black at Nordstrom, Size X-Small
Featuring straps that are adjustable, convertible and even removable, this mid-thigh bodysuit can easily become a strapless style. The options are endless!
See it!

Best Shapewear for High-Waisted Pants: Spanx Shaping Thong

SPANX® Everyday Shaping Thong in Toasted Oatmeal at Nordstrom, Size Small
Sick of panty lines crashing the party? Rock this seamless shaping thong with your high-waisted pants on your next night out!
See it!

Best Shapewear for Shirts: Skims Briefs Bodysuit

SKIMS Sculpt Briefs Bodysuit in Onyx at Nordstrom, Size 3X
This magical bodysuit by Skims has gone viral on TikTok for seriously snatching waists! Wear it on its own or under another top to slim your shape.
See it!

Best Shapewear for Bodycon Dresses: Spanx Mid-Thigh Shaper Bodysuit

SPANX® OnCore Open Bust Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit in Soft Nude at Nordstrom, Size X-Large
If you prefer to wear your own bra, then this Spanx bodysuit is a great choice! And the slender silhouette pairs perfectly with a bodycon dress.
See it!

Best Shapewear for Maxi Dresses: Spanx Capri Leggings

SPANX® Thinstincts® 2.0 Capri Leggings in Very Black at Nordstrom, Size 2X
With shaping support that targets your stomach and hips, these anti-chafing capris are ideal for a maxi dress or skirt. And the comfort waistband molds to your body!
See it!

Best Shapewear for Plunging Necklines: Spanx Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

SPANX® Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit in Very Black at Nordstrom, Size Medium
Take the plunge in this mid-thigh shaper bodysuit from Spanx! Designed with a low front and low back, this is the perfect one-piece for those revealing dresses and jumpsuits.
See it!

Not quite done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

wedding dress

The 15 Best Bridal Shapewear Styles That Will Enhance Your Wedding Dress

Read article
amazon-shapewear

10 Tummy-Control Shapewear Pieces That Won't Show Under Clothing

Read article
Best-Shapewear-Bodysuit-For-Summer-Featured-Image

The 10 Best Shapewear Bodysuits for Summer

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!