Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to summer denim staples, jean shorts are probably the first thing that come to mind — but they’re far from the only warm weather must-have. A well-rounded summer wardrobe has an array of denim pieces, including shirts, skirts, jackets and even shoes (yes, really!). You see, denim isn’t just the supporting clothing — it can be the main character too. The following 16 items prove that denim deserves to be front and center all season long. Get ready for the best closet upgrade of your life with these must-have denim pieces!

Related: I Finally Found the Perfect Everyday Pleated Skirt for Me A good pleated skirt is hard to find, or maybe I’m hard to please. I had been looking for one for so long, and I finally found one that ticked all the boxes for me one night when idly browsing Amazon. Inspired by Taylor Swift’s recent pickleball outing, I knew there had to be something […]

Denim Tops

1. Casual and Cute: A quick way to make a button-up more informal is to tie it at the waist. However, it isn’t always easy to get the perfect knot . . . unless you have this Omoone denim button-up that’s designed with tails that are meant to be tied. Easy breezy!

2. Going-Out Top! Denim is being made into newer, fresher silhouettes — and this denim corset top from Venus is a prime example. It would make for the perfect night-out shirt!

3. Preppy Vibes: With the crisp collar, deep V-neck line and expertly placed pockets, this relaxed Banana Republic Factory shirt is perfect for those chill evenings spent watching the sunset at the beach. (P.S. It’s currently 40% off!)

4. Little Details: Upgrade the average summery blouse with this denim design from Endless Rose that features pretty red embroidery along the straps.

Denim Bottoms

5. Crisp White: White jeans are a quintessential staple in everyone’s summer wardrobe — but yours can stand out. The side closure detailing on this pair from Bebe gives this style a cool edge we haven’t seen in any other designs.

6. Super Trendy: Is it a skirt or shorts? It’s both! This fun and flirty Free People skort is designed with an asymmetrical front and pretty bow tie to match this summer’s hottest trend: coquette styles!

7. A Must-Have: No summer closet is complete without a classic pair of cutoff shorts — and it doesn’t get much better than this raw-hem Madewell pair!

8. Smart Elements: You’ll never have to worry about having a wardrobe malfunction when you wear this Spanx Denim Miniskirt. On top of having premium stretch, it also features built-in smoothing shorts for optimal support!

Denim Outerwear

9. Simply a Classic: On those chillier nights, you’ll be thankful you have this laid-back denim jacket to keep you warm in style!

10. Make a Statement: Not all denim needs to look the same. Just take a look at this Tory Burch jacket — the geometric top stitching and dark-wash back panel give it an extra pop of personality!

11. Cropped Perfection: Khaki denim? Sign Us up! J.Crew’s cropped denim jacket is the perfect finishing touch to your casual outfits — and don’t be afraid to layer denim on denim.

12. Oversized for the Win! There’s something so effortlessly chic about an oversized denim jacket, especially this one from Free People that comes in an array of hues including black, acid pink and golden nugget.

Denim Accessories

13. So Extra! We’re keeping the minimalistic shoes at home this summer and donning these Pelle Moda denim and pearl sandals instead! The hidden toe strap gives your feet extra support while you’re strutting about town.

14. Sporty Chic: This Rag & Bone ball cap isn’t made of any run-of-the-mill denim. It features a tweed texture for a cool, off-duty model edge.

15. The Early Aughts Are Calling . . . Channel fashion from the turn of the millennium with this fun denim shoulder bag. I can totally picture Gwen Stefani wearing something similar in 2000.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. All-American Chic: If I had to name one denim item that’s more American than a pair of Daisy Dukes, it would be this adorable denim headband. There’s no better way to keep your hair out of your face in style!