A good pleated skirt is hard to find, or maybe I’m hard to please. I had been looking for one for so long, and I finally found one that ticked all the boxes for me one night when idly browsing Amazon. Inspired by Taylor Swift’s recent pickleball outing, I knew there had to be something at the retailer that would fit the bill: plenty of pleats, different colors, elastic waist, and not too long, because I’m super short. And I’m thrilled to say I got it – and it looks amazing on me. I’ve got the sneaking suspicion it’ll look great on you, too.

Run to Amazon and grab your own Santiny Pleated Tennis Skirt, which is going for just $32 right now. Yes, I was super thrilled that it’s less than $50 too, because how often do you find a can’t-miss piece and not have to spend an arm and a leg? Not often, especially if it happens to be an item that you want, like, now and not paycheck.

Get the Santiny Pleated Tennis Skirt for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Yes, technically this is a skort as it does have a pair of shorts under the gorgeous pleated skirt. But it’s a high-waisted beauty that can look great with just about anything you want to wear, whether that’s a tennis outfit you’re actually playing in or a chic T-shirt or crop top. I like to switch things up and wear something unexpected, like a pair of lace-up gladiator sandals just because. It’s fun! Might as well get playful with your style.

I absolutely love this skirt, and I’m thinking of buying a few more in just about every color. Life is too short to wear a pleated tennis skirt only to play sports in, and I’ve got T-shirts in every color…mostly black, but hey, I’m trying to learn to diversify. And now’s your chance to get a gorgeous little skirt. Don’t sleep on this one, folks!

