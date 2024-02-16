Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Listen, I love loungewear sets as much as the next person, but why are they so dang expensive?! Many options from the top athleisure brands will run you well over $100… and in some cases $200. Being comfortable shouldn’t be so pricey.

After doing some digging, I was able to find quite a few loungewear sets that won’t break the bank — 17 to be exact. The following sets clock in at under $60, so you can sit back, relax and snuggle up without getting buyer’s remorse, because these are some of the best that Amazon has to offer. I won’t be surprised if you never want to wear anything else!

Related: 17 Cozy Loungewear Fashion Finds Under $50 Loungewear garments are a necessity within any closet — seriously! What else would you want to relax in? From warm, furry items to more minimal breezy vibes, loungewear is a broad category of clothing that has something everyone loves to wear while taking a load off. The joy in finding good loungewear pieces is that […]

1. Waffle Knit Wonder: Waffle knit loungewear is often underrated… but it shouldn’t be! The pattern is super absorbent and great at retaining heat, making it ideal for those chilly winter days. If you run a little hot, consider this waffle knit short set from Ekouaer. It’s supremely soft and stretchy and can definitely double as pajamas — was $46, now just $33!

2. Elegant Loungewear: Love the rich mom style but want to stay comfy? Then this Tanming set was made for you. Throwing this on will make you feel like you’re relaxing in your breezy Hamptons house no matter where you are in the world — just $53!

3. Not Your Typical Groutfit: Gray sweatsuits may get a bad rep (understandable… they’re not the cutest loungewear ever), but this stylish Automet set offers a fresh twist. The airy shorts make the whole ensemble more lively. Plus you can pick from a multitude of colors, including green and pink, instead of sticking with dreary gray — was $53, now just $27!

4. 3-Piece! Sometimes, a top and pants simply isn’t enough. What’s really missing is a cozy cardigan — and this Fessceruna set comes with an extra long one to snuggle up in on extra breezy nights — was $60, now just $49!

5. For the Warmer Days: Whether you need a relaxed post-beach outfit for vacation days or just want something to chill in on hot humid days, this Trendy Queen shorts set is the ideal pick with its simple crop top and flowy shorts — was $29, now just $20!

6. Fashion Forward Sweatsuit: For everyone who says that sweatsuits can’t be stylish, feast your eyes on this set from Qinsen. Between the cropped front twist sweatshirt and the pronounced seams on the pants, being comfortable has never looked so high-end — just $46!

7. Best of Both Worlds: Usually lounge sets are loose or tight with no room in between. That’s why I was pleasantly surprised to discover this option from Ekouaer that features form-fitting bike shorts with a long baggy top to be tied at the waist or worn as is. Truly versatility at its finest — was $40, now just $33!

8. Tie-Dye Queen: Spice up your loungewear collection with this cute colorful short set from Lopie. Along with five different tie-dyed patterns, it also comes in a mob wife-esque leopard print — just $33!

9. Early Aughts Vibes: Besides low-rise pants, flared yoga pants are also coming back in style (yep, the early 2000s fashions are returning!) You can rock both by wearing this Trendy Queen set that also features a form-fitting short-sleeve tee — just $30!

10. It Doesn’t Get Cozier Than This: On do-nothing couch rot days, it’s imperative to lounge in an extremely comfy set. I guarantee that once you slip into this Saeklia one, you’ll never want to wear anything else — was $33, now just $20!

11. Fuzzy Fleece: Winter isn’t over yet! Stay warm and cozy in this unbeatably soft fleece Merokeety set. The white is a classic, but it also comes in a few bold color options like lake blue and deep purple — just $59!

12. Out and About Outfit: Okay, even though this is technically a loungewear set, the draped wide-leg pants and casual tee give it an effortless edge. I’d happily wear this to hang out with friends in public or run some errands. Some of the patterns are also perfect for vacation — just $39!

13. Quarter-Zip Cutie: No loungewear collection is complete without a quarter-zip sweatshirt set — I don’t make the rules. This one from Anrabess is a worthy addition to any closet — just $43!

14. Vacation Ready: I always forget that beach towns get chilly at night. Make sure you dress appropriately (and preferably comfortably!) by packing this slouchy Lansgeling set. The cardigan alone screams coastal grandmother in the best way possible — just $20!

15. Quiet Luxury: One thing’s for sure… this plush Zesica set looks and feels like it could be hundreds of dollars, but it’s under $60! — was $54, now just $42!

16. Keep it Simple: Sometimes you need a plain Jane fit. When that’s the case, you’ll be happy to have this PrinStory set on hand — just $28!

17. Sporty Chic: On days when you don’t feel like trying hard but still want to look put together, this Rubzoof set will put you in the best mood and make you feel like you can conquer the world… all while wearing sweats — was $50, now just $36!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us