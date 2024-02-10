Your account
17 Cozy Loungewear Fashion Finds Under $50

Loungewear garments are a necessity within any closet — seriously! What else would you want to relax in? From warm, furry items to more minimal breezy vibes, loungewear is a broad category of clothing that has something everyone loves to wear while taking a load off. The joy in finding good loungewear pieces is that when you do find the right items, you’ll never want to take them off!

Whether you prefer slouchy variations or form-fitting loungewear options, acquiring the right pieces can make your downtime even more relaxing. Further, we rounded up 17 of the best loungewear fashion finds under $50 that won’t break the bank — read on to see our picks!

1. Patterned Fun: This stripe pajama set is perfect for sleeping or napping on the couch — was $49, now just $22!

2. Cardigan Moment: Get this cardigan lounge set for a versatile and warm option — was $46, now just $30!

3. Slouch It Up: Pop on this slouchy knit set for a breezy and comfy look — was $73, now just $47!

4. Colorful Versatility: This two-piece lounge set is a nice alternative to wear when it’s freezing outside — just $41!

5. Oversized Vibes: For those who prefer an oversized fit, this lounge set is right up your alley — was $50, now just $38!

6. Year-Round Favorite: Get this lightweight sweatsuit for an easy variation that won’t cause you to overheat — just $39!

7. Sleek Comfort: Slumber or chill sleekly while wearing this silk loungewear set — was $27, now just $20!

8. Bloom! Wear this floral-printed short pajamas set for a stylish and flirty moment — just $48!

9. Pretty In Pink: Pop around your city — or your home, in this bright knit lounge set to uplift your mood — was $99, now just $45!

10. Cropped and Loaded:  This crop top loungewear set feels super chic and modern — was $64, now just $49!

11. Casual Chic: Throw on this lounge set and run all your weekend errands effortlessly — just $39!

12. Super Soft: This soft lounge set can catch a breeze or keep you warm, depending on your surroundings — was $50, now just $33!

13. Form-Fitting Extravaganza: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is known for creating versatile and comfy pieces and this soft lounge boxer won’t disappoint — just $36!

14. Short and Quick: Another Kim Kardashian creation, the SKIMS outdoor drapey sofi shorts will become your new closet staple — just $48!

15. Sleeveless Breeze: This cotton-blend tank pairs well with jeans or sweatpants — just $38!

16. Sheer Edginess: If you opt for short pajamas, you’ll love this sheer and cool option — was $98, now just $49!

17. Everyday Essential: Wear this crewneck lounge set indoors or outdoors for a truly flexible ensemble — was $51, now just $41!

