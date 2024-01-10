Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our winter uniform? A knit loungewear set. Or, more accurately, numerous knit loungewear sets. We wish we could have an entire second closet just for our loungewear sets!

The best loungewear sets are a perfect blend of cozy, cute and chic. They’re not always easy to find, but we’re here to help out. Shop our faves on Amazon below!

1. Amazon’s Overall Pick! When you search Amazon for knit lounge sets, this Caracilia set comes up as the overall pick. With its ribbed detailing and cute button cuffs, it’s easy to see why!

2. Number One Bestseller! This semi-outlined Tanming set is one of our favorite releases of 2023, and Amazon shoppers are clearly on the same page!

3. Cardigan Queen! Want the option of taking your sweater off or showing off a top underneath? Check out this Merokeety set!

4. Collared Choice! For a preppy, elevated vibe, add this collared Lillusory lounge set to your Amazon cart!

5. Waffle-Knit Fit! We may have to pick up more than one of this waffle-knit Caracilia set. It comes in 11 colors!

6. Hip Half-Zip! Half-zip sweaters are very trendy for this year, and they’re even better with matching pants. Take a look at this Ekouaer set!

7. Stellar Seam! A pronounced seam down the center of a set may seem small, but it creates a lovely accent on this Fixmatti loungewear set!

8. Rib-Knit Recommendation! The combination of a ribbed knit and a flowy fit makes this Wiholl set a can’t-miss for Us!

9. Notched Neck! This SuperPrity lounge set has a cute notch in the neckline and triangular splits at the hems for a different vibe!

10. Slouchy Show-Stopper! Finding the balance between baggy and sloppy and chicly oversized can be hard, but this Linsery sweater set nails it!

11. Short and Sweet! If you run hot or live in a warmer state, check out this Prettygarden set, featuring a breathable short-sleeve top and shorts!

12. A Star in Stripes! You can never go wrong with some stripes. This Etcyy set adds a few across the top for a stylish look!

13. In Stitches! The contrast stitching on the trims of this Lentta set is a unique and alluring accent. A fun take on loungewear!

14. Three-Piece Set! This Hanmax set is a complete outfit, featuring a top, bottoms and a matching longline cardigan!

15. Fuzzy Fleece! If your motto is “the softer, the better,” then you won’t want to skip over this Merokeety fleece loungewear set!

16. Out of Pocket! Even something as small as the pocket on the top of this JiniGolla set can level up your look. Avaiable in 13 colors!

17. Best Sweater Vest! Last but certainly not least! Trade the typical sweater top for a sweater vest with this Artfree two-piece set!

