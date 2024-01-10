Save 20–25% Sitewide During Cozy Earth’s New Year’s Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What’s better than staying in when the weather gets nasty? Staying in and wearing your favorite pajamas or other comfy lounge clothes! Right now, you can shop ’til you drop for some of the coziest duds imaginable to wrap up in while the snow comes down and you sip on your hot cocoa. Head on over to Cozy Earth and fill your cart with some of your lounge and sleepwear favorites, then take 20-25% off sitewide. That means you can load up your wardrobe with plenty of new additions!

You’ll save big on silky soft, cozy pajamas, pullovers, jogger pants, and much more, from fashionable bedding and bath sets to skincare and beyond. Not sure where to start clearing the digital shelves? We’ve curated some of our favorite pieces that you can buy right now and save on. The hard part is over. All you have to do is shop Cozy Earth for some ridiculously comfortable new clothes, and hit the “checkout” button. Then sit back, relax, and get ready to get cozy. Going out is overrated, anyway.

1. The Classic: This short sleeve bamboo pajama set is a bedtime classic that’ll have you yawning as soon as they’re on — was $190, now just $152!



2. Hey, Shorty: This short sleeve and pant bamboo pajama set is the perfect mix of warmth and breezy for sleep — was $175, now just $140!

3. Jog It Out: Slip into these bamboo viscose joggers for the softest pants you’ve worn yet — was $165, now just $132!

4. Stretchy Sweats: Pull on thisbrushed bamboo pullover with 4-way stretch for lightweight layering year-round — was $130, now just $104!



5. Best Breakfast: Wrap yourself in this impossibly soft waffle bathrobe for morning bliss — was $170, now just $136!

6. Superb Silk: Slip these mulberry silk pajama pants on for one of your most restful sleeps ever — was $275, now just $152!

7. Get the Scoop: Head into dreamland in this classic scoop neck tee, made from mulberry silk and treated with aloe vera — was $200, now just $60!

8. Get Shorty: Lounge around your home in these lightweight, breezy bamboo bermuda shorts — was $115, now just $52!

9. Plunge into Comfort: This rib-knit v-neck tank lounge dress is the perfect sleep companion — was $155, now just $70!

10. Tanks a Lot: Put on this versatile, soft boardwalk breeze tank for a relaxing day at home or running errands— was $130, now just $59!

