From now until New Year’s, we plan on exclusively wearing pajamas. Isn’t that the point of the holidays? Comfy-cozy are we, snuggled up together like two birds of a feather… in our softest sleepwear, of course!

If you’ve been searching for the perfect pair of PJs for winter, then we’ve got you covered. PJ Salvage has always been our favorite brand for luxury loungewear. ‘Tis the season to sport matching sets with the fam, so shop these bestselling pajamas from Nordstrom now!

Get the PJ Salvage Cotton Flannel Pajamas for just $72 at Nordstrom!

Get a good night’s sleep in these PJ Salvage Cotton Flannel Pajamas! This three-piece set features a button-down top with a notched collar and pockets, elastic waistband drawstring pants and a headband. Made from 100% cotton, these lightweight pajamas will keep you warm and cozy without feeling bulky. Plus, the festive prints will spread holiday cheer!

Choose from one of nine different patterns: red cats, periwinkle snowmen, pink espresso martinis, multi-colored breakfast pastries, lilac animal print, navy blue with pink stars, pewter hearts and stars, ivory dogs and gray champagne. Cheers to these exceptional options!

This ultra-soft set will make a great gift for the holidays! Surprise your bestie or your boo with these premium pajamas. Such a comfy and cute look for opening presents on Christmas morning or curling up by the fire to watch your favorite holiday movie. Now that the weather outside is frightful, these PJs will be oh-so-delightful!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Explore more from PJ Salvage here, and shop all other cozy pajama sets from Nordstrom here!

