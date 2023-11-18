Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season to start shopping for every name on your list this year. Now that we’re in the peak deals and savings period, it’s time to feast your eyes on Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals.

Including savings across categories like beauty, clothing, sneakers, outerwear and more, Nordstrom’s Black Friday sales are up for grabs ahead of Thanksgiving weekend. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of deals to leave you looking stylish all year round. Read more about these fabulous finds below!

Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: Kiehl’s is known for creating effective skincare products for your every need. The Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado helps to hydrate your eyes and give them a pop of energy.

Athleisure

Everyone is always on the go, and the Start Up Sweatpants by Free People will make sure you — or anyone on your shopping list — get to the destination in style!

Related: Our Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals of the Day Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday is in full swing at Nordstrom! We’ve been covering our overall top picks and specific categories like fashion and festive deals, but each day, we’re finding more and more must-haves! Black Friday may have kicked off early […]

Outerwear

Nothing screams chic more than a faux-leather trench coat. This one by Avec Les Filles comes in a neutral brown that will make it the star of all your fall and winter looks!

Dresses

You can never go wrong with a denim dress — especially a shirtdress. Frame’s Pompeii Denim Shirtdress comes in a dark wash that’s perfect for denim-on-denim looks or paired with leggings for a casual vibe!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: They’re Here! The Very Best Black Friday Deals This Week Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. We’ve made it! It’s Black Friday week, which means so many brands have already dropped their Black Friday sales. The shopping starts now — as do the savings! Black Friday […]