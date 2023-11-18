Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
‘Tis the season to start shopping for every name on your list this year. Now that we’re in the peak deals and savings period, it’s time to feast your eyes on Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals.
Including savings across categories like beauty, clothing, sneakers, outerwear and more, Nordstrom’s Black Friday sales are up for grabs ahead of Thanksgiving weekend. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of deals to leave you looking stylish all year round. Read more about these fabulous finds below!
Beauty
Our Absolute Favorite: Kiehl’s is known for creating effective skincare products for your every need. The Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado helps to hydrate your eyes and give them a pop of energy.
- Lancôme Définicils Defining & Lengthening Mascara — 30% off!
- Dermaflash DERMAPORE+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor + Skincare Infuser — 30% off!
- T3 Curlwrap 1.25 Inch Curling Iron — 25% off!
- True Botanicals Calm Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm — 30% off!
Athleisure
Everyone is always on the go, and the Start Up Sweatpants by Free People will make sure you — or anyone on your shopping list — get to the destination in style!
- Zella Cozy Rib Half Zip Hoodie — 36% off!
- Sweaty Betty Restful Bouclé Half Zip Pullover — 35% off!
- Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Tech Sneaker — 50% off!
- Rag & Bone Retro Runner Sneaker — 40% off!
Outerwear
Nothing screams chic more than a faux-leather trench coat. This one by Avec Les Filles comes in a neutral brown that will make it the star of all your fall and winter looks!
- Sam Edelman Bouclé Tweed Double Breasted Coat — 35% off!
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Hooded Puffer Jacket — 35% off!
- Cole Haan Soft Twill Coat — 40% off!
- Bernardo Faux Shearling Double Breasted Longline Coat — 34% off!
Dresses
You can never go wrong with a denim dress — especially a shirtdress. Frame’s Pompeii Denim Shirtdress comes in a dark wash that’s perfect for denim-on-denim looks or paired with leggings for a casual vibe!
- Rails Lisette Long Sleeve Denim Shirtdress — 33% off!
- Faherty Legend Long Sleeve Knit Shirtdress — 33% off!
- Lafayette 1448 New York Abstract Print Long Sleeve Belted Shirtdress — 55% off!
- Rails Jasmine Tiger Stripe Smocked Waist Long Sleeve Dress — 34% off!
