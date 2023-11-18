Your account
Shop 25 Black Friday Deals Still in Stock at Nordstrom Now

By
Pretty Young Female Friends Smiling Broadly In Cheerful Manner Having Fun At Shopping Mall, Buying Christmas Gifts
‘Tis the season to start shopping for every name on your list this year. Now that we’re in the peak deals and savings period, it’s time to feast your eyes on Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals.

Including savings across categories like beauty, clothing, sneakers, outerwear and more, Nordstrom’s Black Friday sales are up for grabs ahead of Thanksgiving weekend. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of deals to leave you looking stylish all year round. Read more about these fabulous finds below!

Beauty

Kiehl's
Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Kiehl’s is known for creating effective skincare products for your every need. The Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado helps to hydrate your eyes and give them a pop of energy.

Athleisure

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Everyone is always on the go, and the Start Up Sweatpants by Free People will make sure you — or anyone on your shopping list — get to the destination in style!

Outerwear

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Nothing screams chic more than a faux-leather trench coat. This one by Avec Les Filles comes in a neutral brown that will make it the star of all your fall and winter looks!

Dresses

Frame-Shirtdress
Nordstrom

You can never go wrong with a denim dress — especially a shirtdress. Frame’s Pompeii Denim Shirtdress comes in a dark wash that’s perfect for denim-on-denim looks or paired with leggings for a casual vibe!

