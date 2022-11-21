15 Best Black Friday Deals at Ulta — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday has officially arrived at Ulta! There are thousands of deals to shop, and while it can be hard to narrow it all down, we’re here to help you out. There’s no need to get overwhelmed — this is supposed to be a joyful time of year!

Whether you’re on the prowl for new skincare, makeup or haircare products, we’ve got you covered. Check out the deals we’re absolutely loving throughout our list below. Happy saving!

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

Give your under-eye area incredible hydration with this creamy moisturizer. Kiehl’s is the MVP for a reason — it suits so many skin types!

50% off See it!

Earth Therapeutics Hydrogel Under-Eye Recovery Patch

If you wake up with under-eye bags or puffiness, these patches can quickly make you appear less tired — even if you’re exhausted!

25% off See it!

T3 Twirl Trio Convertible Curling Iron

You can create tight curls or loose waves with this interchangeable set. There’s been major innovation in the hot tools space — and this is proof!

25% off See it!

Exuviance Age Reverse Antiaging Toning Neck Cream

The neck can show signs of aging just as easily as the face, and this cream is specifically designed to lift and firm the often neglected region!

25% off See it!

Wet Brush Pro Paddle Detangler

The way this brush is designed makes it gentler on your hair, and it’s specifically engineered to use directly out of the shower!

25% off See it!

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Brightening Serum

Brighten up your complexion with this serum. It’s packed with vitamin C and can also provide anti-aging benefits!

25% off See it!

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Shoppers claim using this collagen-infused moisturizer on a regular basis has left their skin more radiant than ever!

25% off See it!

CO. by Colgate SuperNova Rechargeable At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit

Get pro-level whitening results at home with this comprehensive blue light whitening kit!

30% off See it!

Soap & Glory The Real Zing Radiance-Boosting Body Wash

If you ever feel groggy in the morning, using this citrus body wash in the shower can help wake you up!

30% off See it!

Kopari Beauty Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream

This moisturizer is designed to instantly give your skin a dewy and healthy glow!

30% off See it!

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Moisturizer

Shoppers say they would buy this hydrating moisturizer over and over again — the scent is that good!

40% off See it!

EcoTools Limited Edition Glow Glow Glow Holiday Kit

This set includes all of the basic brushes you need to create a full makeup look. Talk about a great gift!

50% off See it!

BaBylissPRO CryoCare The ColdBrush

Instead of blowing out hot air, this brush delivers freezing air — which can help condition your strands and make your hair feel softer!

30% off See it!

Clinique Perfectly Happy Fragrance Set

We think this set is the ideal gift — after all, the scent of this perfume is universally loved!

30% off See it!

Undone Beauty Poppa Gloss

Give your lips hydration plus a touch of color and shine with this adorable gloss!

30% off See it!

Want more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals happening at Ulta here!

