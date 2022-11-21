They’re Here! The Very Best Black Friday Deals This Week

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’ve made it! It’s Black Friday week, which means so many brands have already dropped their Black Friday sales. The shopping starts now — as do the savings!

Black Friday deals can be very, very overwhelming, so we’re here to help you out all week long and beyond. While we’ll cover individual deals, we wanted to provide a master list of the hottest deals all across the internet. This is it. We’ll start you off with our absolute favorites and go from there. Shop below!

Our Absolute Favorites

lululemon

Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25″

Now is your chance to snag a pair of lululemon’s absolutely iconic Align™ leggings marked down in numerous colors. These buttery-soft pants are bound to become your new favorites!

Get the Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25″ (originally $128-$138) on sale starting at $29 at lululemon!

Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up

Perfect for the season, this fleece jacket is warm, cozy and bringing in all of the good reviews. Shoppers love how the cinchable waist lets them still accentuate their figure!

Get the Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up (originally $168) for just $99 at lululemon!

QVC

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum w/ Grab-and-Go Floor Dok

Everyone dreams of owning all Dyson everything — especially when it comes to vacuums. This one is sleek, strong and comes with the Floor Dok charging, which keeps it ready to go whenever!

Get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum w/ Grab-and-Go Floor Dok (originally $749.96) for just $599.96 at QVC!

PS5 Console w/ GOW: Ragnarok, NBA 2K23, Accs & Vouchers

This is every gamer’s dream bundle! The elusive Playstation 5 — plus two games, a charging dock and the best accessories you could ask for? You know this one’s going to go fast!

Get the PS5 Console w/ GOW: Ragnarok, NBA 2K23, Accs & Vouchers (originally $999.99) for just $979.99 at QVC!

Our Other Favorite Black Friday Week Deals

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorites:

Tuft & Needle

Save up to $750 on mattresses, plus up to 25% off sleep accessories

MOTHER

Items up to 70% off

Our Absolute Favorite: The Tomcat Jeans

Shop all here

Away

Take $50 off the purchase of any two suitcases and $100 off the purchase of any 3+ suitcases

Best Buy

Take up to $400 off Chromebooks

Bed Bath & Beyond

Save 30% on select Christmas tress

Paula’s Choice

Take 25% off limited-edition holiday kits

Skin Gym

Save up to 40%

Our Absolute Favorite: Hydra-Youth Serum

Shop all here

Three Ships Beauty

Get The Gift of Glow Holiday Kit and save 45%!

Albany Park

Take 15% off sofas, sectionals and armchairs with code BF15

Our Absolute Favorite: Albany Sofa

Shop all here

Andie

Save 20% off $149+ with code BF20, 30% off $249+ with code BF30, 40% off $250+ with code BF40

Brooklinen

Take 20% off sitewide

Our Absolute Favorite: Luxe Core Sheet Set

Shop all here

Dermstore

Take up to 30% off or get 2x points on select brand with code JOY

Girlfriend Collective

Take 35% off sitewide with additional markdowns on select items

Our Absolute Favorite: Packable Puffer

Shop all here

Our Place

Up to 30% off cookware

Our Absolute Favorite: Always Pan

Shop all here

Shopbop

Take 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY

Tory Burch

Take 30% off select styles and up to 50% off sale

Our Absolute Favorite: Eleanor Heel Sandal

Shop all here

