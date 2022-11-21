They’re Here! The Very Best Black Friday Deals This Week

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
We’ve made it! It’s Black Friday week, which means so many brands have already dropped their Black Friday sales. The shopping starts now — as do the savings!
Black Friday deals can be very, very overwhelming, so we’re here to help you out all week long and beyond. While we’ll cover individual deals, we wanted to provide a master list of the hottest deals all across the internet. This is it. We’ll start you off with our absolute favorites and go from there. Shop below!
Our Absolute Favorites
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25″
Now is your chance to snag a pair of lululemon’s absolutely iconic Align™ leggings marked down in numerous colors. These buttery-soft pants are bound to become your new favorites!
Get the Align™ High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25″ (originally $128-$138) on sale starting at $29 at lululemon!
Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up
Perfect for the season, this fleece jacket is warm, cozy and bringing in all of the good reviews. Shoppers love how the cinchable waist lets them still accentuate their figure!
Get the Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up (originally $168) for just $99 at lululemon!
QVC
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum w/ Grab-and-Go Floor Dok
Everyone dreams of owning all Dyson everything — especially when it comes to vacuums. This one is sleek, strong and comes with the Floor Dok charging, which keeps it ready to go whenever!
Get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum w/ Grab-and-Go Floor Dok (originally $749.96) for just $599.96 at QVC!
PS5 Console w/ GOW: Ragnarok, NBA 2K23, Accs & Vouchers
This is every gamer’s dream bundle! The elusive Playstation 5 — plus two games, a charging dock and the best accessories you could ask for? You know this one’s going to go fast!
Get the PS5 Console w/ GOW: Ragnarok, NBA 2K23, Accs & Vouchers (originally $999.99) for just $979.99 at QVC!
Our Other Favorite Black Friday Week Deals
Amazon
Our Absolute Favorites:
- Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet
- Get the Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand
- Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker
- Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine
- NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat
Tuft & Needle
Save up to $750 on mattresses, plus up to 25% off sleep accessories
- Our Absolute Favorite: Legacy T&N Original Mattress
- Shop all here
MOTHER
Items up to 70% off
- Our Absolute Favorite: The Tomcat Jeans
- Shop all here
Away
Take $50 off the purchase of any two suitcases and $100 off the purchase of any 3+ suitcases
- Our Absolute Favorite: The Medium: Aluminum Edition
- Shop all here
Best Buy
Take up to $400 off Chromebooks
- Our Absolute Favorite: Samsung – Galaxy 13.3″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Chromebook
- Shop all here
Bed Bath & Beyond
Save 30% on select Christmas tress
- Our Absolute Favorite: Bee & Willow™ Flocked Rocky Mountain Christmas Tree Collection
- Shop all here
Paula’s Choice
Take 25% off limited-edition holiday kits
- Our Absolute Favorite: Brighten + Glow Kit
- Shop all here
Skin Gym
Save up to 40%
- Our Absolute Favorite: Hydra-Youth Serum
- Shop all here
Three Ships Beauty
- Get The Gift of Glow Holiday Kit and save 45%!
Albany Park
Take 15% off sofas, sectionals and armchairs with code BF15
- Our Absolute Favorite: Albany Sofa
- Shop all here
Andie
Save 20% off $149+ with code BF20, 30% off $249+ with code BF30, 40% off $250+ with code BF40
- Our Absolute Favorite: The Tropez Swimsuit — Luxe Flat
- Shop all here
Brooklinen
Take 20% off sitewide
- Our Absolute Favorite: Luxe Core Sheet Set
- Shop all here
Dermstore
Take up to 30% off or get 2x points on select brand with code JOY
- Our Absolute Favorite: ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
- Shop all here
Girlfriend Collective
Take 35% off sitewide with additional markdowns on select items
- Our Absolute Favorite: Packable Puffer
- Shop all here
Our Place
Up to 30% off cookware
- Our Absolute Favorite: Always Pan
- Shop all here
Shopbop
Take 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY
- Our Absolute Favorite: See by Chloe Joan Mini Camera Bag
- Shop all here
Tory Burch
Take 30% off select styles and up to 50% off sale
- Our Absolute Favorite: Eleanor Heel Sandal
- Shop all here
