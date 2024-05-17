Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
“What goes around comes back around” isn’t just true for karma, but fashion, too! Styles cycle in and out so fast it’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you’ve got Us to keep you in the know. One of the more controversial trends in the spotlight lately is the capri pants trend, but they’re only controversial if styled incorrectly; when worn right, capri pants are the “it” style of the summer that bridges vintage and luxe!
But we get it . . . it’s hard to know what to wear with them. That’s why we gathered the best shoes, accessories and tops to wear with capri pants that will make you the most stylish gal in town. We recommend dressing them up a bit and wearing them for nicer occasions, but you can also nail the look if you go the athleisure route. Play around with it!
Read on for our absolute ways to pair capris. You’ll want to buy them all! So go on — mix and match to your heart’s content!
Best Shoes to Wear With Capris
Our Absolute Favorite: Classy and chic, these pointy shoes will add an elegant touch to your already sophisticated outfit. The flat heel, soft leather insole and slip-on style make them an ultra-comfy find! Pearls are just icing on the cake.
- Nine West Arlene 2 — originally $95, now $57!
- Andre Assous Nice Sandals — $110!
- Free People Liv Loafer — $128!
- Bandolino Manto 3 — originally $69, now $59!
Best Accessories to Wear With Capris
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re going to rock capris, the first thing you need is confidence. Remind yourself that you’re a trendsetter! These sunglasses will give you that bold, fashionista flair you’re going for and have an added bonus of flattering the face.
- Sqlp Large Capacity Leather Tote Bag — $39!
- Butaby Retro Rectangle Sunglasses — originally $19, now $15!
- Yoosteel Layered Initial Necklace — $10!
- Montana West 3 Piece Purse Wallet Set — $40!
Best Tops to Wear With Capris
Our Absolute Favorite: Crop tops are the perfect tops to wear with capris, especially when your capris are high-waisted. It’s an ultra-flattering combo that will make you look longer, leaner and of course, more stylish! If you opt for a more European vibe, you can also wear them with a button-up shirt.
- Astylish V-Neck Blouse — originally $70, now $30!
- Tankaneo Button Down Crop Top With Chest Pocket — $30!
- Striped Long Sleeve Loose Fit Top — $27!