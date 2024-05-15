Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to jeans, it’s hard to find a pair that checks all the boxes. They have to be stylish, of course, but they also have to be comfortable, trendy, affordable and versatile. It’s almost like the denim version of trying to find the perfect guy. If the treacherous search has convinced you it’s best to ditch denim altogether, we know the feeling — but hold on a minute before you give up!

Models and celebs like Christie Brinkley, Katie Holmes, Christina Applegate and Ashley Graham are longtime fans of the NYDJ jeans, some like Christie even representing the brand in advertising campaigns. The jeans are said to fit you — not the other way around — with just the right amount of stretch to make them comfy, form-fitting and flattering.

This Teresa style is a crowd favorite in itself, featuring a high-rise fit, a wide-leg silhouette and Lift Tuck technology to lift the booty while slimming the legs. Made of a cotton, lyocell and elastane blend, these pants are ultra-stretchy and soft, perfect for day-to-day wear. You’ll feel like you’re wearing joggers! They’re designed to be lightweight and breathable just like your favorite lounge pants.

The wide-leg style gives these jeans a trendy flair and makes them suitable to pair with sneakers, heels, sandals, slides and any other shoe you can think of. Come fall and winter, you can wear them with booties! A slight ankle flare and texture detailing around the bottom hem make these a one-of-a-kind find.

And with a classic blue jean color, you bet these are versatile! The jeans will go with everything from your favorite white t-shirt to a classy work blouse. We love the look of these pants with a half-tuck top, sparkly silver jewelry and strappy sandals, but you can easily switch out sandals for sneakers and call it a day.

To ensure a proper fit, the brand recommends ordering a size down — the pants tend to stretch with wear, but reviewers say the stretch in the fabric “holds its shape very well”. Oh, and the pants run long, so if you’re a tall gal, call it meant to be! This is a justifiable wardrobe update given you can wear them every day.

“I like everything about these jeans,” one reviewer says. “The color, the fabric, the fit, the width of the legs, the fact that they update my look.” We’re listening to the masses and our favorite celebs, too — added to cart!

Get the NYDJ Teresa Wide Leg Jeans for $119 at Nordstrom!