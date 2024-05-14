Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you adore the look of a good ‘ol pair of denim jeans, welcome to the club. Flare, high-waist and wide-leg jeans are once again in style — it’s the best of the ’90s all over again! But just as we are fashionistas, we are comfort connoisseurs . . . and while stiff denim looks cute, it’s not the most comfortable.

You can find soft skinny jeans and tight denim-looking pants everywhere, but finding a pair of pants that nails the baggy trend without squeezing your midsection and making you feel like you’re wearing a candy wrapper is a feat we initially considered impossible. But everything’s possible in fashion — maybe that mystical pair of pants didn’t exist, but someone made it happen!

These flowy jeans look exactly like your favorite stiff denim ones, just without the heavy, firm and rigid feel. They have a drawstring ruched waist and an elastic waistband that feels like wearing sweatpants . . . seriously! Just like a regular pair of jeans, these pants have belt loops, buttons, front and back pockets and traditional denim stitching, giving them that classic jean look you know and love.

The fit is high-rise and baggy with plenty of room around the thighs, groin and calves; but while baggy, these pants don’t flood you to the point where your legs disappear. Plus, two angled pockets in the back give your booty a lift, a flattering bonus that’s icing on the cake! You’re guaranteed to look and feel your best.

These comfy pants have a slight flare at the ankles to stay on-trend and a light wash color that makes them ultra-versatile, so you can wear them with almost any tops and shoes you have in your closet. It doesn’t matter whether you’re dressing for summer, fall, winter or spring — these lightweight pants are fair game!

We love the look of the pants with a half-tucked tee and sneakers for the day-to-day, but if you’re meeting the girls for lunch, you can dress them up a little. Try wearing these pants with a tank top, cardigan, strappy sandals and your favorite handbag. So chic! You can also wear them with a tight long-sleeve top for a night out on the town.

And if you love the style but not the shade, these jean pants come in different blues as well as black, pink, white, yellow and more. Regardless of the color you choose, there’s no losing with these stretchy, breathable pants. We’ll be wearing them all year round!

Get the Grapent Wide-Leg Elastic Waist Baggy Pants for $36 (originally $42) on Amazon!

