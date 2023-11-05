Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cheers to cozy season! As I type this, I’m currently curled up on my couch in my pajamas (one of the perks of working from home!). I prefer to wear comfy clothes whenever I can, but sadly, PJs don’t fly in public. So, I took it upon myself to come up with a list of fall fashion staples that you can take from the couch to the coffee shop. These soft pieces feel like sleepwear but pass as streetwear.

No need to sacrifice comfort for style! Shop these 17 everyday essentials to stay cozy and warm through winter!

1. Fuzzy Fashion! This fuzzy crewneck sweater will keep you warm and cozy, just like your favorite blanket — just $42!

2. Sweater Weather! According to one shopper, this faux-fur cardigan “is so soft that everyone will want to pet you” — just $33!

3. Soft Sherpa! Brand-new this season, this stylish sherpa quarter-zip looks like a Free People find — just $38!

4. Luxe-Looking Loungewear! Featuring a mock-neck long-sleeve top and wide-leg pants, this matching loungewear set is effortlessly elegant — just $51!

5. Puffy Parka! Known as the Upper East Side coat, this viral parka has revolutionized the style of rich city moms — just $152!

6. Sweater Set! This oversized sweater set would make a trendy travel uniform — just $53!

7. Street Style Slippers! If Ugg’s popular Tazz slippers and OG Coquette slippers had a baby, it would be these fashion-forward Tazzlita slippers for indoor and outdoor wear — just $150!

8. Bestselling Boots! Another iconic pair of Ugg shoes are these Classic Mini Boots, made with the brand’s signature sheepskin material — just $160!

9. Set Up for Success! This waffle-print matching set is the no. 1 bestseller in Women’s Sweatsuits on Amazon — just $53!

10. Coziest Cardigan! The name speaks for itself — this cult-favorite CozyChic cardigan by Barefoot Dreams is a cozy keeper — just $116!

11. Keeping Up With the Kardashians! This Skims long-sleeve lounge dress is soft enough for daytime and sexy enough for date night — just $88!

12. Comfy-Chic Coat! Complete with a faux shearling collar, this taupe quilted coat by Lucky Brand is giving equestrian winter vibes — just $168!

13. Soft Sweats! Splendid is known for the softest styles, so stay cozy in these flattering knit joggers — just $178!

14. Cashmere Crewneck! Crafted from a cashmere blend, this Splendid sweater feels heavenly soft — just $158!

15. Holy Grail Hoodie! If you recall, Ariana Madix famously wore a Boys Lie sweatsuit on her way to film the Vanderpump Rules reunion last season. Channel one of our fave reality stars in this Boys Lie hoodie — just $150!

16. Softest Sweater! Reviewers rave that this gray mock turtleneck is “amazingly soft” — just $50!

17. Mad for Plaid! Bundle up in this oversized plaid scarf from Lulus — just $28!

