It’s that time of year again when the autumn leaves float off the trees and gusts of winds make Us reconsider our entire wardrobe. Of course, in the lead-up to holiday shopping, budget is a serious factor. Fortunately for every savvy shopper, Nordstrom has placed plenty of luxuriously soft clothing on their New Markdowns sale, which feels like a sign — a literal sign perched on their tabs page that screams, “Karma is real, and we’ve been awfully good this year.”

We’ve got the skinny on what you need to complete your closet for those cozy-chic and lived-in pieces. After all, everyone needs a little pick me up — even if it’s a small accent piece like a fringe scarf, woolen hat or a trendy shacket (or two) to take on the transitional weather.

1. March Onwards: These waterproof boots are a must and offer faux-shearling lining; they feel like a slipper for the outdoors. Tell a friend about this deal ASAP!

2. Party With Cardi: Barefoot Dreams’ open-front ribbed cardigan is ultra-soft and light as a feather. Plus, it’s versatile for cozy evenings in or “book club” (a.k.a. vino night).

3. Plaid About It: Get the on-trend shacket every girl needs this fall. Perfect for layering!

4. Feeling Grey Poupon: This bell-sleeve turtleneck dress works with knee-high boots, heels or kicks. The mustard yellow screams sophistication and French attitude.

5. Call Me Teddy: This soft, quilted fleece jacket gives us J.Lo vibes, as seen on the streets of New York on a recent Bennifer date. It keeps you snug as a bug in a rug — but obviously, way cuter.

6. Zen Restored: You’ll never take these joggers off — yeah, they’re that soft. Quite frankly, they are so comfy you’ll live in them 24/7.

7. Top Choice: This designer hat is on sale for a limited time only. Plus, it was in a recent episode of The Morning Show, worn by news anchor Bradley Jackson.

8. Deal of the Day: This 3-piece set is a steal with a cropped tank, sweats and cardi that just might be your excuse to stay home — forever.

9. Sweater Weather: Throw this V-neck ribbed sweater over jeans or a silky skirt for versatile fashion. All four colors are on sale and worth adding to cart— at this price, maybe just get ’em all.

10. Checkmate: Add this fringe check scarf to your closet for sophisticated outerwear or over a T-shirt and jeans for a Zoom call — because you can never look too chic.

11. Casual Cashmere: This cashmere PJ set comes with a short-sleeve top and matching cropped pants.

12. That’s So Bomb: Show off in this mixed-media bomber jacket and feel cozy while strutting the streets — Johnny Cash style.

13. All Puffed Up: This hooded winter puffer keeps you warm with an option of ten different colors. Plus, it’s machine washable!

14. Office Day: These elastic waist pants make you look polished while still feeling like you rolled out of bed with their flowy, wide legs.

15. Versatile Winner: Go desk to dinner in this long-sleeve relaxed sweater dress.

16. Support Group: Meet your new go-to bra: weightless and made from Gossamer Mesh, which sculpts in all the right places.

17. Oxford Ready: Feel smart in this oversized cable knit sweater for a relaxed weekend getaway or apple picking — it’s fall, y’all!

