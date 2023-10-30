Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: You can find just about everything you need during one online shopping sesh at Amazon. The trusted e-tailer features everything from electronics and fashion items, to groceries and supplements. Prime shipping ensures you receive your new purchases anywhere from overnight to two days after placing your order. Best of all? You can snag quality products for a reasonable price. Case in point: Luxe-looking fall sweaters.

Now that fall is in full swing, it’s the ideal opportunity to stock up on autumn-approved turtlenecks and chunky knits. We’ve rounded up 21 of the best luxe-looking sweaters which are super affordable to boot. Keep reading for our top picks!

Turtleneck Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Turtlenecks are synonymous with fall. This cozy pullover is available in warm fall shades like army green, rust red and sage — just $43!

2. We Also Love: If you like to show a little skin, you’ll love this cropped turtleneck. Available in nine shades, this ribbed knit top features the cutest bell sleeves — just $36!

3. We Can’t Forget: This black turtleneck has all the makings of a trendy fall sweater, including batwing sleeves and a split hem. You can snag it on sale for 38% off — just $43!

4. Bonus: This cable knit sweater cuddles into your skin thanks to an ultra-plush fabric. We’re obsessing over the coral pink shade — just $35!

5. Extra: You’ll serve vintage vibes in this sleeveless, ’80s-inspired sweater. This knitted sweater features classic shoulder pads — just $27!

Oversized Sweaters

6. Versatile Queen: There’s nothing like being able to repurpose your new finds. This oversized chunky knit can be worn alone as a dress or with your favorite fall-approved bottoms, like leggings or trousers — just $45!

7. Warm & Roomy: Brisk fall winds won’t stand a chance against this oversized turtleneck. This roomy top will look amazing styled with leather trousers — now just $33!

8. Shoulder Slay: Put your shoulders on full display with this off-the-shoulder sweater. This loose-fitting crewneck appears to be lightweight, but it’s heavy enough to keep you warm without rocking a top underneath — just $42!

9. Mad About Neutrals: Can’t get enough of muted shades for fall? This oversized mock-neck sweater boasts neutral fall shades like grey, khaki, red and yellow — just $33!

Cardigans

10. Classic Cardi: Looking for a cardigan to wear in the office? This classic cotton blend sweater delivers polished energy — just $26!

11. Upgrade You: This PRETTYGARDEN cardigan features a chunky fabric which resembles sophisticated tweed, making it look more elevated — now just $42!

12. Outerwear Dupe: What happens when you mash up a cardigan and a peacoat? You get this handy lightweight hybrid with a lapel collar, two functional front pockets and knee-length sleeves — just $48!

13. Full-Length Fresh: If you’re looking for a cardigan to style with a fall-friendly maxi dress, you’re in luck. This full-length knitted cardi features roomy, stretchy fabric perfect for layering — just $38!

14. Cape Combo: Cape-inspired cardigans are an effortless way to elevate any ensemble. This lightweight shawl is reversible and made from a soft-yet-durable fabric — now just $37!

15. Gorgeous Gladiator: Channel Scandal‘s Olivia Pope in this all-white cardigan. The plush fabric makes it look super expensive, and the light bottom fringes add the perfect touch — just $44!

Lightweight Knit Sweaters

16. All Laced Up: All-lace lantern sleeves are the ultimate contrast on this ribbed knit sweater. The elegant V-neck features the cutest knit detailing at the waist — now just $45!

17. Everyday Essential: You can’t go wrong with lightweight sweaters in your collection. You can style this chic find underneath blazers or layer it with blouses — just $25!

18. Dreaming of Sage Green: Cable knit sweaters are a must during the fall. This beautiful sage green sweater features an intricate yarn design which we can’t get enough of— now just $19!

19. Color-block Craze: This sleek sweater does just enough with bright pops of color without going overboard. Vibrant blue and orange are the perfect accents to this neutral nude top— just $36!

20. Chill Vibes: In case you were wondering, yes, you can most certainly serve luxe and chill vibes at the same time. This lightweight find is the best of both worlds — just $37!

21. Triple Layers: If you’re looking to add a bold touch to your collection, you’ll swoon over this lightweight sweater. The breathable pick features three stripes of color and a stretchy fabric to ensure it’s flattering — just $40!

