Save Up to 50% on New TVs With Prime Day’s Best Entertainment Sales

By
Prime Day should be labeled as a national holiday. I’m being totally serious too — is there anything better than getting a great deal? I think not, especially when it comes to pricey items like TVs.

Amazon is known for having top-notch electronics, and their TV selections are no exception. Tons of options are marked down for the two-day Prime event, but not all models are created equal. To ensure you’re selecting a TV that fits your needs and price range (and to make sure you’re truly getting an amazing deal) I searched through the offerings to bring you the best TV sales from top name brands.

Remember, the sale ends on October 11 (tomorrow!) so you’ll want to purchase before it’s too late. And if you’re looking for something other than a TV, be sure to check out our comprehensive Prime Day guide here to learn more about the sitewide sale!

Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung TV Deals

If you want the clearest picture quality, it’s worth splurging on a Samsung TV. With 4K and 8K offerings and bright pixellations, watching shows and movies will rival that of a movie theatre. We love that the most affordable option has so many high-end features (including a built-in Alexa).

Best Amazon Prime Day LG TV Deals

Like to host game days at your place? For large viewing parties, LG TVs are the way to go. The LED and OLED versions are designed with wide viewing angles so you’ll be able to see every play no matter where you’re sitting.

Best Amazon Prime Day TCL TV Deals

There’s no doubt that TVs can be expensive. So for those looking for a budget option that doesn’t skimp on picture quality, we recommend opting for a TCL. Our favorite detail about each model? Roku or Fire TV is already built-in so you have every streaming service at the click of a button.

Best Amazon Prime Streaming Device Deals

So you have your TV but want to upgrade your watching experience. Luckily, Amazon has got you covered with major deals on the top streaming devices.

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping yet? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:

