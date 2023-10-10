Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Prime Day should be labeled as a national holiday. I’m being totally serious too — is there anything better than getting a great deal? I think not, especially when it comes to pricey items like TVs.
Amazon is known for having top-notch electronics, and their TV selections are no exception. Tons of options are marked down for the two-day Prime event, but not all models are created equal. To ensure you’re selecting a TV that fits your needs and price range (and to make sure you’re truly getting an amazing deal) I searched through the offerings to bring you the best TV sales from top name brands.
Remember, the sale ends on October 11 (tomorrow!) so you’ll want to purchase before it’s too late. And if you’re looking for something other than a TV, be sure to check out our comprehensive Prime Day guide here to learn more about the sitewide sale!
Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung TV Deals
If you want the clearest picture quality, it’s worth splurging on a Samsung TV. With 4K and 8K offerings and bright pixellations, watching shows and movies will rival that of a movie theatre. We love that the most affordable option has so many high-end features (including a built-in Alexa).
- Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series – was $798, now just $648!
- Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series — was $1,398, now just $1,098!
- Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series — was $2,598, now just $1,698!
- Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85C Series — was $2,698, now just $1,998!
- Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K Q70C Series — was $1,298, now just $898!
Best Amazon Prime Day LG TV Deals
Like to host game days at your place? For large viewing parties, LG TVs are the way to go. The LED and OLED versions are designed with wide viewing angles so you’ll be able to see every play no matter where you’re sitting.
- LG C2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV — was $1,500, now just $1,097!
- LG C1 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV — was $2,500, now just $1,825!
- LG 55-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV — was $480, now just $357!
- LG 75-Inch Class UQ7590 Series 4K Smart TV — was $980, now just $647!
- LG QNED75 Series 75-Inch Class QNED Mini-LED Smart TV — was $1,300, now just $997
Best Amazon Prime Day TCL TV Deals
There’s no doubt that TVs can be expensive. So for those looking for a budget option that doesn’t skimp on picture quality, we recommend opting for a TCL. Our favorite detail about each model? Roku or Fire TV is already built-in so you have every streaming service at the click of a button.
- TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV — was $500, now just $370 with Prime!
- TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV — was $350, now just $260!
- TCL 65-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV — was $530, now just $380!
- TCL 32-Inch Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV with Roku TV — was $200, now just $160!
- TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google — was $900, now just $700!
Best Amazon Prime Streaming Device Deals
So you have your TV but want to upgrade your watching experience. Luckily, Amazon has got you covered with major deals on the top streaming devices.
- Roku Express 4K+ — was $40, now just $29!
- 2021 Apple TV 4K — was $199, now just $145!
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — was $50, now just $23!
- Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) — was $50, now just $36!
