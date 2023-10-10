Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Surprise! Amazon Prime Day is back for fall. Prime Big Deal Days is your chance to snag all of your favorite finds at major discounts. Taking place today, October 10, and tomorrow, October 11, there are some products which are on sale that have never been discounted before. Everything from cookware, to electronics and skincare products is up for grabs — and we’re pumped!
Here’s your first look at the best Prime Day deals on Amazon which have never been on sale before!
Beauty
Olay Bright & Even Vitamin C with Lactic Acid Face Moisturizer
BED HEAD Curlipops Clamp-Free Curling Wand Iron
amika Dry Shampoo
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil
Vibriance Super C Serum
Electronics
Sennheiser Professional Audio Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
All-New Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)
Swann Home Security Camera System
Shark CH701 Cyclone PET Handheld Vacuum
DeerRun Walking Pad 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill
ASUS ZenScreen 15.6” 1080P Portable USB Monitor
Audio Technica AT-LP60XSPBT-BK Bluetooth Turntable and Speaker
Raycon Fitness Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds
JBL Tune Flex - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Home
CAROTE 16pcs Pots and Pans Set
