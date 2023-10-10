Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

15 Best Deals on Amazon That Have Never Been on Sale for Prime Day Before

By
Pic
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Surprise! Amazon Prime Day is back for fall. Prime Big Deal Days is your chance to snag all of your favorite finds at major discounts. Taking place today, October 10, and tomorrow, October 11, there are some products which are on sale that have never been discounted before. Everything from cookware, to electronics and skincare products is up for grabs — and we’re pumped!

Here’s your first look at the best Prime Day deals on Amazon which have never been on sale before!

Beauty

Olay Bright & Even Vitamin C with Lactic Acid Face Moisturizer

Olay Bright & Even Vitamin C with Lactic Acid Face Moisturizer, 2 oz Lightweight Brightening Face Cream for Uneven Skin Tone, Recyclable Eco Jar Packaging, Value Size
Olay
This lightweight moisturizer hydrates and brightens, and thousands of fans routinely sing its praises.
Was $36On Sale: $23You Save 36%
See it!

BED HEAD Curlipops Clamp-Free Curling Wand Iron

BED HEAD Curlipops Clamp-Free Curling Wand Iron | For BIG Curls and Massive Shine (1-1/2 in)
Bed Head
This clamp-free curling wand features a tourmaline and ceramic barrel which delivers frizz-free styles with massive shine.
Was $30On Sale: $21You Save 30%
See it!

amika Dry Shampoo

amika perk up plus extended clean dry shampoo, 5.3oz
amika
Spray this dry shampoo onto your roots for a grit-free finish in a pinch!
Was $30On Sale: $21You Save 30%
See it!

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil, 1.18 Fl Oz
Sunday Riley
If you’re looking for a radiant glow, this golden turmeric and vitamin C-enriched serum hydrates and delivers a brighter-looking complexion.
Was $80On Sale: $56You Save 30%
See it!

Vibriance Super C Serum

Vibriance Super C Serum for Mature Skin Made in the USA, All-In-One Formula Hydrates, Firms, Lifts, Targets Age Spots, Wrinkles, & Smooths Skin, The Original Super C Serum - 1 fl oz (30 ml), Pack of 1
Vibriance
Revive dull skin with this vitamin C enhanced serum.
Was $47On Sale: $33You Save 30%
See it!

Electronics

Sennheiser Professional Audio Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser Professional Audio Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones - Bluetooth Headset for Crystal-Clear Calls with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, 60h Battery Life, Lightweight Folding Design - Black/Copper
Sennheiser Consumer Audio
Whether you’re tuning into your favorite podcast or rocking out to a brand new album, these wireless, noise-cancelling headphones makes sure your audio is crystal clear.
Was $400On Sale: $300You Save 25%
See it!

All-New Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen)

All-New Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) — Wire-free smart security camera, two-year battery life, two-way audio, HD live view, enhanced motion detection, Works with Alexa – 1 camera system
Blink
Make sure the outside of your home is secure with this HD, infrared night vision security camera.
See it!

Swann Home Security Camera System

Swann Home Security Camera System with 2TB HDD, 8 Channel 8 Cam, POE Cat5e NVR 4K HD Video, Indoor or Outdoor Wired Surveillance CCTV, Color Night Vision, Heat Motion Detection, LED Lights, 886808FB
Swann
Speaking of keeping your home secure, this eight-piece security system features color night vision, heat motion detection and LED lights.
Was $120On Sale: $72You Save 40%
See it!

Shark CH701 Cyclone PET Handheld Vacuum

Shark CH701 Cyclone PET Handheld Vacuum with PetExtract Hair, 8" Crevice Tool, HyperVelocity Suction, Navy Blue/Grey
Shark
Make pesky pet hair a thing of the past with this cordless vacuum!
Was $999On Sale: $899You Save 10%
See it!

DeerRun Walking Pad 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

DeerRun Walking Pad 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill, 2.5HP Low Noise Walking Pad Running Jogging Machine with Remote Control for Home Office, Lightweight Portable Desk Treadmill Installation Free
DeerRun
Nail your step count on the regular thanks to this walking pad. It fits perfectly underneath standing desks!
Was $60On Sale: $50You Save 17%
See it!

ASUS ZenScreen 15.6” 1080P Portable USB Monitor

ASUS ZenScreen 15.6” 1080P Portable USB Monitor (MB166C) - Full HD, IPS, USB Type-C, USB-Powered, Eye Care, Tripod Mountable, Anti-Glare Surface, Protective Sleeve, 3-Year Warranty, 8.9"x14.2"x0.5"
ASUS
Working while on the go can be a bit of a hassle. This portable monitor makes viewing your work screen a bit easier!
Was $139On Sale: $119You Save 14%
See it!

Audio Technica AT-LP60XSPBT-BK Bluetooth Turntable and Speaker

Audio Technica AT-LP60XSPBT-BK Bluetooth Turntable and Speaker Bundle (Black)
Audio-Technica
This Bluetooth-accessible turntable and speaker bundle is ideal for vinyl record collectors.
See it!

Raycon Fitness Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds

Raycon Fitness Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds with Built in Mic 56 Hours of Battery, IPX7 Waterproof, Active Noise Cancellation, Awareness Mode, and Bluetooth 5.3 (Black)
Raycon
These Bluetooth earbuds can connect up to two devices at the same time and feature an awareness mode which allows you to talk to your family and friends while tuning into your fave songs!
Was $120On Sale: $83You Save 31%
See it!

JBL Tune Flex - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

JBL Tune Flex - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds (Black), Small
JBL
If you’re already stocked up on over-the-ear headphones, then you need to check out these noise-cancelling earbuds.
Was $100On Sale: $50You Save 50%
See it!

Home

CAROTE 16pcs Pots and Pans Set

CAROTE 16pcs Pots and Pans Set, Nonstick Cookware Sets, Kitchen Induction Pots and Pans Cooking Sets, Pan Sets for Cooking, Cooking Utensils Set
CAROTE
Ready to replace your kitchenware? This 16-piece set features nonstick pots, pans and cooking utensils to cover all the bases.
Was $200On Sale: $120You Save 40%
See it!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-prime-day-holiday-decor-deals

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Holiday Decor Deals — Starting at $11

amazon-prime-big-deal-days

Related: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days! What We Know and the Best Early Deals

Prime-Day-Stock-Photo

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $50

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories