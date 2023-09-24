Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Is Amazon Prime Day really back? Yes! For fall, Amazon is launching Prime Big Deal Days, which will essentially be another Prime Day for 2023. Two days of massive, Prime-exclusive deals, coming your way!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
Don’t want to wait to shop? No need to! Early Prime Day deals have begun to drop. Shop our absolute favorite holiday decor and hosting deals below — with picks for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah!
Best Early Prime Day 2023 Holiday Decor Deals
Best Early Prime Day Halloween Decor Deals
Halloween is up first, and it’s such a fun holiday for decorating. From string lights to movie-inspired door mats, Prime Big Deal Days will have your home looking chillingly chic for spooky season!
Milexing Halloween String Lights
Why We Love It
- Steady light or flashing options
- 20 pumpkins
- Battery-operated — no outlet needed
Dazonge Hocus Pocus Halloween Decor
Why We Love It
- Comes with book stack, cauldron and broom decorations
- Can place pieces together or separately
- Number one bestseller
Mubys Halloween Clown Door Mat
Why We Love It
- Non-slip bottom
- Machine-washable
- Low-profile design
Kakoya Flickering Flameless Candles
Why We Love It
- Can be controlled/adjusted with remote
- Battery will last about 300 hours (batteries not included)
- Comes with nine candles
Gcsyo Halloween Wreath
Why We Love It
- Handmade
- For front door or interior decor
- Fun, eye-catching design
Best Early Prime Day Thanksgiving Decor Deals
Of course, Thanksgiving dinner is one of our favorite parts of the November holiday — but decorating with pieces like a plush turkey couple and an elegant table runner might just be the best part!
Momkids 6-Pc Faux Flowers
Why We Love It
- Faux flowers won't wither and don't require care
- Great dinner table centerpiece
- Six bundles of flowers per purchase (not just six flowers)
Thanksgiving Turkey Plush Ornaments
Why We Love It
- Includes two different plushes
- Very detaileed
- Gnomes also available
Oriental Cherry Thanksgiving Napkins and Cutlery Holders
Why We Love It
- Comes with 36 napkins and 18 cutlery holders
- Gold foil design
- Napkins are triple-fly
Ailuoqi Fall Table Runner
Why We Love It
- Elegant velvet details
- Machine-washable
- 69 inches long
Jozon Friendsgiving Burlap Banner
Why We Love It
- Perfect for Friendsgivings!
- Nice backdrop for group photos
- Burlap has fall vibes
Best Early Prime Day Christmas Decor Deals
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Whether you need a Christmas tree that can be reused year after year or want smaller, subtle touches like these plaid pillow covers to make the season special, Amazon has deals for you!
National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree
Why We Love It
- Over 10,000 reviews
- Branches drop down for set-up and fold back in for storage
- Fire-resistant needles
Atronor LED Merry Christmas Letters
Why We Love It
- Different seasonal designs on different letters
- Can be displayed on table or hung on wall
- Also available in all-white design
DII Christmas Countdown Snowman Calendar
Why We Love it
- Fun, creative, interactive design
- Made of wood
- Pairs well with advent calendars!
Miulee Christmas Retro Plaid Pillow Covers
Why We Love It
- On theme but subtle for chic decor
- Adorable pom pom trim
- Comes with two covers
Top Treasures 3-Piece Lighted Reindeer Family
Why We Love It
- For indoor or outdoor decor
- Weather-resistant
- Comes with metal stakes and spare bulbs
Best Early Prime Day Hanukkah Decor Deals
Ready for eight nights of flickering candles (and gifts)? Hanukkah begins on December 7 this year — get ready for the holiday with fun and beautiful decor like a small menorah and a large lawn inflatable!
The Dreidel Company Mini Hanukkah Menorah
Why We Love It
- Great for small spaces
- Raised center candle for shamash
- Comes with candles!
Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Latkes and Lights
Why We Love It
- 60-80 hour burn time
- Soy wax blend
- Smells like Hanukkah!
Gudvilla 168-Pc Blue and Gold Party Supplies
Why We Love It
- Comes with plates, napkins, cups and utensils
- 100% food grade and BPA-free
- Makes clean-up quick and easy
Holidayana Hanukkah Dreidel Inflatable Decoration
Why We Love It
- Eight feet tall
- Built-in fan for easy set-up
- Includes straps and ropes to hold it in place
DII Hanukkah Dish Towel Set
Why We Love It
- Three different dish towels
- Functional and beautiful
- 100% cotton
