Is Amazon Prime Day really back? Yes! For fall, Amazon is launching Prime Big Deal Days, which will essentially be another Prime Day for 2023. Two days of massive, Prime-exclusive deals, coming your way!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

Don’t want to wait to shop? No need to! Early Prime Day deals have begun to drop. Shop our absolute favorite holiday decor and hosting deals below — with picks for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah!

Best Early Prime Day 2023 Holiday Decor Deals

Best Early Prime Day Halloween Decor Deals

Halloween is up first, and it’s such a fun holiday for decorating. From string lights to movie-inspired door mats, Prime Big Deal Days will have your home looking chillingly chic for spooky season!

Milexing Halloween String Lights Why We Love It Steady light or flashing options

20 pumpkins

Battery-operated — no outlet needed Was $15 On Sale: $11 You Save 27% See it!

Dazonge Hocus Pocus Halloween Decor Why We Love It Comes with book stack, cauldron and broom decorations

Can place pieces together or separately

Number one bestseller WAs $26 On Sale: $13 You Save 50% See it!

Kakoya Flickering Flameless Candles Why We Love It Can be controlled/adjusted with remote

Battery will last about 300 hours (batteries not included)

Comes with nine candles Was $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See it!

Best Early Prime Day Thanksgiving Decor Deals

Of course, Thanksgiving dinner is one of our favorite parts of the November holiday — but decorating with pieces like a plush turkey couple and an elegant table runner might just be the best part!

Momkids 6-Pc Faux Flowers Why We Love It Faux flowers won't wither and don't require care

Great dinner table centerpiece

Six bundles of flowers per purchase (not just six flowers) Was $19 On Sale: $13 You Save 32% See it!

Thanksgiving Turkey Plush Ornaments Why We Love It Includes two different plushes

Very detaileed

Gnomes also available Was $24 On Sale: $10 You Save 58% See it!

Oriental Cherry Thanksgiving Napkins and Cutlery Holders Why We Love It Comes with 36 napkins and 18 cutlery holders

Gold foil design

Napkins are triple-fly Was $30 On Sale: $15 You Save 50% See it!

Jozon Friendsgiving Burlap Banner Why We Love It Perfect for Friendsgivings!

Nice backdrop for group photos

Burlap has fall vibes Was $20 On Sale: $12 You Save 40% See it!

Best Early Prime Day Christmas Decor Deals

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Whether you need a Christmas tree that can be reused year after year or want smaller, subtle touches like these plaid pillow covers to make the season special, Amazon has deals for you!

National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree Why We Love It Over 10,000 reviews

Branches drop down for set-up and fold back in for storage

Fire-resistant needles Was $330 On Sale: $135 You Save 59% See it!

Atronor LED Merry Christmas Letters Why We Love It Different seasonal designs on different letters

Can be displayed on table or hung on wall

Also available in all-white design Was $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See it!

DII Christmas Countdown Snowman Calendar Why We Love it Fun, creative, interactive design

Made of wood

Pairs well with advent calendars! Was $20 On Sale: $12 You Save 40% See it!

Miulee Christmas Retro Plaid Pillow Covers Why We Love It On theme but subtle for chic decor

Adorable pom pom trim

Comes with two covers Was $21 On Sale: $14 You Save 33% See it!

Top Treasures 3-Piece Lighted Reindeer Family Why We Love It For indoor or outdoor decor

Weather-resistant

Comes with metal stakes and spare bulbs Was $250 On Sale: $170 You Save 32% See it!

Best Early Prime Day Hanukkah Decor Deals

Ready for eight nights of flickering candles (and gifts)? Hanukkah begins on December 7 this year — get ready for the holiday with fun and beautiful decor like a small menorah and a large lawn inflatable!

The Dreidel Company Mini Hanukkah Menorah Why We Love It Great for small spaces

Raised center candle for shamash

Comes with candles! Was $15 On Sale: $10 You Save 33% See it!

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Latkes and Lights Why We Love It 60-80 hour burn time

Soy wax blend

Smells like Hanukkah! Was $38 On Sale: $28 You Save 26% See it!

Gudvilla 168-Pc Blue and Gold Party Supplies Why We Love It Comes with plates, napkins, cups and utensils

100% food grade and BPA-free

Makes clean-up quick and easy Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See it!

Holidayana Hanukkah Dreidel Inflatable Decoration Why We Love It Eight feet tall

Built-in fan for easy set-up

Includes straps and ropes to hold it in place Was $130 On Sale: $90 You Save 31% See it!

DII Hanukkah Dish Towel Set Why We Love It Three different dish towels

Functional and beautiful

100% cotton Was $17 On Sale: $12 You Save 29% See it!

