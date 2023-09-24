Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Holiday Decor Deals

By
amazon-prime-day-holiday-decor-deals
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is Amazon Prime Day really back? Yes! For fall, Amazon is launching Prime Big Deal Days, which will essentially be another Prime Day for 2023. Two days of massive, Prime-exclusive deals, coming your way!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

Don’t want to wait to shop? No need to! Early Prime Day deals have begun to drop. Shop our absolute favorite holiday decor and hosting deals below — with picks for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah!

Best Early Prime Day 2023 Holiday Decor Deals

Best Early Prime Day Halloween Decor Deals

Halloween is up first, and it’s such a fun holiday for decorating. From string lights to movie-inspired door mats, Prime Big Deal Days will have your home looking chillingly chic for spooky season!

Milexing Halloween String Lights

MILEXING Halloween String Lights, LED Pumpkin Lights, Holiday Lights for Outdoor Decor,2 Modes Steady/Flickering Lights(20 One Pumpkin Lights, 9.8 feet)
MILEXING

Why We Love It

  • Steady light or flashing options
  • 20 pumpkins
  • Battery-operated — no outlet needed
Was $15On Sale: $11You Save 27%
See it!

Dazonge Hocus Pocus Halloween Decor

DAZONGE Hocus Pocus Halloween Decorations, 1 Set of Halloween Faux Book Stack, 1 Witches Cauldron Sign & 3 Witch Brooms for Halloween Tiered Tray Decor, Trick or Treat Decor
DAZONGE

Why We Love It

  • Comes with book stack, cauldron and broom decorations
  • Can place pieces together or separately
  • Number one bestseller
WAs $26On Sale: $13You Save 50%
See it!

Mubys Halloween Clown Door Mat

MUBYS Halloween Door Mat Horror Clown Welcome Mat Scary Entry Rug Non-Slip Rubber Front Doormat Bathroom Kitchen Floor Mat, Indoor/Outdoor Decor 17x29 Inch
MUBYS

Why We Love It

  • Non-slip bottom
  • Machine-washable
  • Low-profile design
Was $16On Sale: $14You Save 13%
See it!

Kakoya Flickering Flameless Candles

kakoya Flickering Flameless Candles, Battery Operated Acrylic LED Pillar Candles with Remote Control and Timer, Set of 9 (Black)
kakoya

Why We Love It

  • Can be controlled/adjusted with remote
  • Battery will last about 300 hours (batteries not included)
  • Comes with nine candles
Was $40On Sale: $30You Save 25%
See it!

Gcsyo Halloween Wreath

Halloween Wreath - 28 X 12'' Witch Wreaths for Front Door with Witch Hat Legs Pumpkin Harvest Silk Halloween Hanging Decor Wreath Sign Halloween Decorations for Door, Porch, Window,Indoor and Outdoor
Gcsyo

Why We Love It

  • Handmade
  • For front door or interior decor
  • Fun, eye-catching design
Was $25On Sale: $15You Save 40%
See it!
halloween-home-decor-amazon

Related: The Best Halloween Decor From Amazon for a Spooky-Chic Home

Best Early Prime Day Thanksgiving Decor Deals

Of course, Thanksgiving dinner is one of our favorite parts of the November holiday — but decorating with pieces like a plush turkey couple and an elegant table runner might just be the best part!

Momkids 6-Pc Faux Flowers

Momkids 6 Pcs Faux Flower Fake Babys Breath Flower Bulk Artificial Gypsophila Bouquet Silk Floral for Home Kitchen Bedroom Festival Wedding Xmas Party Decor (Orange)
Momkids

Why We Love It

  • Faux flowers won't wither and don't require care
  • Great dinner table centerpiece
  • Six bundles of flowers per purchase (not just six flowers)
Was $19On Sale: $13You Save 32%
See it!

Thanksgiving Turkey Plush Ornaments

Thanksgiving Decorations Fall Gnome Decor: 2 Pcs Handmade Turkey Tomtes Plush Ornaments with Sunflower Maple Leaves Wings - Autumn Gifts for Halloween, Tiered Tray, Home, Fireplace, Party
Generic

Why We Love It

  • Includes two different plushes
  • Very detaileed
  • Gnomes also available
Was $24On Sale: $10You Save 58%
See it!

Oriental Cherry Thanksgiving Napkins and Cutlery Holders

Thanksgiving Napkins - 54 Pack Gold Foil Napkins Paper w Cutlery Holders - Give Thanks Table Decorations for Autumn Fall Harvest Wedding Disposable Centerpiece Decor
ORIENTAL CHERRY

Why We Love It

  • Comes with 36 napkins and 18 cutlery holders
  • Gold foil design
  • Napkins are triple-fly
Was $30On Sale: $15You Save 50%
See it!

Ailuoqi Fall Table Runner

Fall Decorations for Home Fall Table Runner with Embroidered Velvet Pumpkins Maple Leaf. Thanksgiving/ Halloween/ Christmas Table Decorations for Kitchen Dining Seasonal Harvest Party Decor
AILUOQI

Why We Love It

  • Elegant velvet details
  • Machine-washable
  • 69 inches long
Was $16On Sale: $10You Save 38%
See it!

Jozon Friendsgiving Burlap Banner

JOZON Friendsgiving Burlap Banner Thanksgiving Bunting Banner Garland with Turkey Pumpkin Sign for Thanksgiving Party Decorations Friends Giving Decor for Mantle Fireplace Wall Party Supplies
JOZON

Why We Love It

  • Perfect for Friendsgivings!
  • Nice backdrop for group photos
  • Burlap has fall vibes
Was $20On Sale: $12You Save 40%
See it!
floerns-thanksgiving-dress-amazon

Related: This Flowy Floral Dress Is an Unbeatable Pick for Your Thanksgiving Outfit

Best Early Prime Day Christmas Decor Deals

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Whether you need a Christmas tree that can be reused year after year or want smaller, subtle touches like these plaid pillow covers to make the season special, Amazon has deals for you!

National Tree Company Artificial Full Christmas Tree

prime-day-holiday-decor-deals-christmas-tree
National Tree Company

Why We Love It

  • Over 10,000 reviews
  • Branches drop down for set-up and fold back in for storage
  • Fire-resistant needles
Was $330On Sale: $135You Save 59%
See it!

Atronor LED Merry Christmas Letters

Christmas Decorations - 14 LED Letters Christmas Lights 'MERRY CHRISTMAS' for Christmas Decorations Indoor Home Decor, Surface UV Printing Snowflakes, Christmas Trees, Elk, etc, Warm White
Atronor

Why We Love It

  • Different seasonal designs on different letters
  • Can be displayed on table or hung on wall
  • Also available in all-white design
Was $50On Sale: $30You Save 40%
See it!

DII Christmas Countdown Snowman Calendar

DII Christmas Advent Collection Decorative & Reusable Wooden Countdown Calendar, 16.5x12.75, Snowman Countdown
DII

Why We Love it

  • Fun, creative, interactive design
  • Made of wood
  • Pairs well with advent calendars!
Was $20On Sale: $12You Save 40%
See it!

Miulee Christmas Retro Plaid Pillow Covers

MIULEE Christmas Retro Plaid Pillow Covers Farmhouse Buffalo Check Pillow Cases with Pom-poms Decorative Throw Pillow Covers Set of 2 for Sofa Couch 18x18 Inch Red and White
MIULEE

Why We Love It

  • On theme but subtle for chic decor
  • Adorable pom pom trim
  • Comes with two covers
Was $21On Sale: $14You Save 33%
See it!

Top Treasures 3-Piece Lighted Reindeer Family

3-Piece Reindeer Family - Lighted Deer Set - 210 Lights 52" Buck 44" Doe 28" Fawn - Large Deer Family for Indoor or Outdoor Christmas Decorations Yard Art (White)
Top Treasures

Why We Love It

  • For indoor or outdoor decor
  • Weather-resistant
  • Comes with metal stakes and spare bulbs
Was $250On Sale: $170You Save 32%
See it!
amazon-christmas-trees

Related: 15 of the Best Christmas Trees for Every Type of Decor Style

Best Early Prime Day Hanukkah Decor Deals

Ready for eight nights of flickering candles (and gifts)? Hanukkah begins on December 7 this year — get ready for the holiday with fun and beautiful decor like a small menorah and a large lawn inflatable!

The Dreidel Company Mini Hanukkah Menorah

prime-day-holiday-deals-hanukkah-menorah
The Dreidel Company

Why We Love It

  • Great for small spaces
  • Raised center candle for shamash
  • Comes with candles!
Was $15On Sale: $10You Save 33%
See it!

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Latkes and Lights

Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Latkes and Lights - Scents of Baked Apple, Butter, Potato, 13.75 oz, 60-80 Hour Burn, Natural Soy Blend Candle Home Decor, Relaxing Aromatherapy Candle
Homesick

Why We Love It

  • 60-80 hour burn time
  • Soy wax blend
  • Smells like Hanukkah!
Was $38On Sale: $28You Save 26%
See it!

Gudvilla 168-Pc Blue and Gold Party Supplies

168PCS Royal Blue and Gold Plates and Napkins Party Supplies,Navy Blue Disposable Paper Plates Tableware Set with Plates Cups Napkins Cutlery for Baby Shower,Birthday,Wedding,2023 Graduation Party
Gudvilla

Why We Love It

  • Comes with plates, napkins, cups and utensils
  • 100% food grade and BPA-free
  • Makes clean-up quick and easy
Was $24On Sale: $17You Save 29%
See it!

Holidayana Hanukkah Dreidel Inflatable Decoration

Holidayana Hanukkah Dreidel Inflatable Decoration - 8ft Giant Hanukkah Dreidel Inflatable Yard Decor with Built-in Bulbs, Tie-Down Points, and Powerful Built in Fan
Holidayana

Why We Love It

  • Eight feet tall
  • Built-in fan for easy set-up
  • Includes straps and ropes to hold it in place
Was $130On Sale: $90You Save 31%
See it!

DII Hanukkah Dish Towel Set

DII Hanukkah Kitchen Collection Festival of Lights Celebration Decor, Dish Towel Set, 18x28, Happy Hanukkah, 3 Piece
DII

Why We Love It

  • Three different dish towels
  • Functional and beautiful
  • 100% cotton
Was $17On Sale: $12You Save 29%
See it!
hanukkah-gift-guide-2022

Related: 21 Hanukkah Gifts That Will Seriously Light Up Someone's Holiday

Looking for something else? Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

best-prime-day-2023-deals-under-50

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $50

Amazon

Related: This Bestselling Amazon Sweater Is 'Such Good Quality' — And 42% Off

amazon-prime-big-deal-days

Related: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days! What We Know and the Best Early Deals

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories