This Flowy Floral Dress Is an Unbeatable Pick for Your Thanksgiving Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dressing for Thanksgiving can be a little complicated. There are just so many things to consider. You know you want to look your best, as you’ll likely be seeing family members and friends you haven’t seen in a long time — and pictures will almost definitely be taken. At the very least, your BeReal notification might go off, so you’ll need to be photo-ready for that!

But with a holiday like Thanksgiving, comfort is key. Sweatpants would honestly be great…if you ignored all of the other factors. That’s why we recommend starting the search for your Thanksgiving outfit early so you can find pieces that fit the holiday, make you feel confident and won’t get in the way during turkey time. For Us, this dress is it!

Get the Floerns Mock Neck Long Sleeve Floral Print Ruffle Short Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

This pretty mini dress comes in a beautiful shade of brown with a white floral print all over, definitely giving off those Thanksgiving vibes we were looking for. It comes in other colors too, but we wanted to showcase this one! We know mini dresses don’t always sound the comfiest, but this one really does offer the best of both worlds.

This dress has a generally flowy fit, not clinging to the body except at the waist, which is elasticized with a drawstring detail for amazing stretch. This roomy, stretchy design will be perfect when it’s time to go back for third and fourth servings. Stuffing and sweet potato casserole don’t come around every day!

We actually love that this long-sleeve dress is on the shorter side too, because it can be very easy to overheat at big family gatherings — especially when the oven’s been on all day!

Get the Floerns Mock Neck Long Sleeve Floral Print Ruffle Short Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

Let’s not forget about the little details of this dress that elevate it above all the rest, such as the shirred mock neckline with its lettuce-edge trim. It’s shirred at the wrists as well, leading to ruffled cuffs for a refined take on bell sleeves. The hem of the skirt is ruffled too!

Whether you pair this dress with some kitten heels, some leather booties or a classic pair of UGGs, we just know you’ll be grateful to have it. That’s one idea for when everyone goes around the table and says what they’re thankful for!

Get the Floerns Mock Neck Long Sleeve Floral Print Ruffle Short Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Floerns here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!