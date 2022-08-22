Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’re always a little sad when summer comes to an end, there’s no denying that the phrase “sweater weather” immediately gets Us hyped. Cozy times ahead! We’re feeling especially ready this year, too, as Duchess Kate recently provided some sweater inspiration via one of her countless stylish outfits!

Of course, we often cannot afford (or even access) the same styles the Duchess of Cambridge wears. That’s why we’ve become experts at seeking out similar styles for less. We have to say, we think we really hit the jackpot with this Amazon find!

Get the Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Lightweight Crew Neck Sweater for just $25 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Erdem Lotus Striped Cashmere Sweater Kate wore in July was originally $895 at MatchesFashion (and now sold out seemingly everywhere). She donned it in Plymouth as the royal patron of the 1851 Trust, meeting up with young people to educate them about sustainability and have some fun. She later suited up to join the Great Britain SailGP team in a Commonwealth Race!

Okay, so the exact sweater, while chic, is not something we can buy. And you know what? That’s just fine. We’re definitely happy to save 97% and grab this Amazon Essentials sweater instead. It looks practically the same, has tons and tons of rave reviews and is even on Prime!

This cotton-blend sweater is made of a soft, lightweight yarn and has a “close-but-comfortable” fit, so it’s not clingy or tight but not loose or baggy either. It has a round neckline and ribbing at the collar, cuffs and hem, but we all know the stripes are what make it a standout. The white horizontal stripes start below the shoulder — though you’ll notice the second stripe from the top is actually a light grey for a stylish effect!

While Kate wore her sweater with white shorts and sneakers, we know yours will be excellent come fall as well, perhaps paired with jeans and boots or even a skirt and heels. It’s machine-washable too, so you should try out as many outfits as you can. Want a different shade or pattern? There are 40 available on the Amazon page. Check them out!

