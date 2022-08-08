This Necklace Looks Like Duchess Kate’s Go-To Piece — But Costs Just $23

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Never underestimate the power of jewelry! Even just one statement piece can majorly elevate your look. Duchess Kate is one of our biggest inspirations when it comes to bling. She often errs on the side of simplicity and timelessness — which matches up well with her overall style — but we do have just once concern when it comes to channeling her sparkle.

Price! The Duchess of Cambridge is literal royalty, so it’s no surprise that her jewelry picks tend to be way out of budget. We adore her Mappin & Webb Empress diamond pendant necklace, for example, but it costs over $2,400. That’s why we’ve become experts at seeking out more affordable alternatives!

Get the Cate & Chloe Sophia 18K White Gold Plated Circle Halo Pendant Necklace (originally $30) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Kate has been wearing her necklace for years and years, as it goes with every outfit, including the all-white ensemble she recently wore to the Commonwealth Games with Prince William and Princess Charlotte. We definitely wanted something similar for ourselves, so we looked and looked until we spotted this similar piece on Amazon!

While this necklace is visually similar, price-wise, it’s entirely different. It’s even on sale right now for under $25 — and on Prime! This necklace has a circular, AAA grade cubic zirconia center stone, adding on a halo of smaller CZ accent stones to really make the pendant shine. It hangs from a skinny, 18-inch chain as well, plated in 18K gold!

This necklace earns even more points with Us by being lead-free, nickel-free and hypoallergenic. This also means it’s safer to gift to others. It already comes in a luxury ribbon box, making it a perfect present!

We love this piece because you can wear it for fancy occasions, but you can wear it more casually too without having to fear losing a wildly expensive piece of jewelry. And it just looks so real. Shoppers report that it seriously looks like a brilliant cut diamond in real life, often earning them compliments and even questions about if it’s a family heirloom. That says a lot!

