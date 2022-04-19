Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever fall totally in love with a celebrity’s outfit — as we often do with Meghan Markle’s looks — and want to recreate it yourself? It can be tough once you see the designer names (and designer price tags) involved. The actual pieces themselves are usually not too affordable, and sometimes they’re not available at all!

We try our hardest, however, to find similar pieces for less. We only share them once we’re confident with our picks, and that’s exactly what’s happening right now. Obsessed with Markle’s recent white blazer look? You’re not alone. That’s why we knew we had some serious shopping to do!

Get the Cicy Bell Double-Breasted Blazer for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Markle and husband Prince Harry recently made their return to the Invictus Games, where they unforgettably made their debut as a couple back in 2017. Markle stunned from the get-go, wearing an oversized, double-breasted white Valentino blazer to the welcome reception with matching pants. Of course, that blazer costs a hefty $3,400 — and is basically sold out anyway!

And so began our search. We sifted through single-breasted designs and boldly-colored buttons until we found the one: this Cicy Bell blazer. It’s under $50, it’s on Prime and it nails the look! Like Markle’s, it’s complete with a double-breasted design, notched lapels, padded shoulders and two pockets!

Get the Cicy Bell Double-Breasted Blazer for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Also like Markle’s, this blazer has a roomy fit and a longer silhouette, reaching past the hip and hitting around mid- to upper thigh. And, as you can see, it comes in white! There are five other color options as well, however, if you’d prefer something else or would like to grab more than one!

This machine-washable jacket can obviously be worn with white pants and heels, a la Markle, but you don’t have to stop there. Wear it to elevate a pair of jeans and a tank or tee, or with a flowy romper or wide leg jumpsuit. Wear it with an oversized tee with bike shorts and chunky sneakers. Oh, and definitely wear it with dresses of all kinds: mini and midi slip dresses, especially. So chic!

Get the Cicy Bell Double-Breasted Blazer for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Cicy Bell here and check out more blazers here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!