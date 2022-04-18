Channel Jennifer Lopez’s $1,350 Look for Just $26 With This Beachy Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Another day, another killer look from Jennifer Lopez. The newly-engaged Marry Me actress can simply do no wrong when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s performing on stage, owning a red carpet or just spending the day with her daughter, we know we’re always going to have plenty of style inspiration to work with.

Such was the case yet again when Lopez stepped out in Culver City, California with daughter Emme, 14. She wore a long, colorful Zimmermann Juliette dress covered in a palm tree/tropical print. We quickly fell in love, but two major problems stood in our way when it came to recreating the look. First, the dress’ $1,350 price tag, and second, that it seems to be sold out everywhere. And so we turned to Amazon!

Get the VOGVOG Floral Maxi Button-Up Dress for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

We were very happy to find a similar dress style on Amazon with a much more budget-friendly price. Like J. Lo’s, this dress has a tropical leaf and flower print with similar colors, and it even has buttons like hers as well. We love how it cinches the waistline too without causing discomfort. It’s smocked for stretch and even features a cute string tie accent!

This maxi dress has short sleeves and is made of a lightweight rayon material. The skirt portion is flowy, and it also features a slit up one leg, reaching most people around the upper knee. It has great ratings from reviewers, and even cooler is that it actually comes in over 30 color/print variations! While we picked this one, you may end up loving another even more, so definitely check them out on the Amazon page!

Get the VOGVOG Floral Maxi Button-Up Dress for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Lopez wore her dress with nude pumps, a yellow bag and oversized round sunglasses. You could go for the same style of shoes/accessories with this Amazon version, or you could change it up.

Try gold or silver heels, or even flat sandals with strappy accents. You could totally go more casual too, opting for a pair of canvas platform sneakers and a crossbody. What are you thinking for your first outfit?

Get the VOGVOG Floral Maxi Button-Up Dress for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from VOGVOG here and discover more dresses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!