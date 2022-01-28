This Bestselling Blouse Is Taking Amazon by Storm

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You never know when you’re going to stumble on your new favorite piece of clothing — though your chances are definitely heightened when you’re shopping with Us. Still, that moment you see it for the first time is simply irreplaceable. You just know you were meant to wear that piece!

That’s how we (and so many Amazon shoppers) felt when we first laid our eyes on this Big Dart blouse. It’s one of Amazon’s top-selling fashion items of the moment, and it’s racking up tons and tons of cheerful reviews. All signs are pointing to this becoming a wardrobe all-star!

Get the Big Dart Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt (originally $30) now starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

This shirt is a collared button-up, the small buttons running up the placket — allowing you to change your look depending on the day. Create a deep V on a chill day or button all the way up for a nicer occasion. The silky viscose fabric will elevate your look no matter what, and you’ll love the drapey look and feel. This top also has long sleeves with button cuffs, so you can roll them up if you’d like!

The black-and-white houndstooth print was what first caught our eye and captured our heart, but we were pleased to see that this top actually comes in nearly 20 different options. There are lots of solid colors to choose from, like white, blue, pink or green, but also other patterns, like a leopard print or a funky, colorful print with ‘90s vibes!

Get the Big Dart Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt (originally $30) now starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

You’re going to have so much fun putting together outfits with a shirt like this in your wardrobe, especially when you check the mirror and see how awesome you look in every single one. Tuck one into a pair of jeans, or unbutton the bottom and knot it up for a cropped look. Need to dress it up? Try a pair of high-waisted trousers and a blazer for a professional look, or go for a skirt and heels for more of a date night vibe!

Play around even more with accessories. Button it all the way up and put on a necklace that peeps out from underneath the collar, or try the same with a cute neckerchief. Try any and every idea you have, because it’s almost guaranteed to work with this top!

Get the Big Dart Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt (originally $30) now starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Big Dart here and check out more bestselling blouses and shirts at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!