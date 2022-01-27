5 of Our Favorite Sweater Deals at Amazon Right Now — Up to 43% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is in full force right now, and we want, no, need more knits in our closet! If it were up to Us, we’d have an entire walk-in closet just for sweaters.

Luckily, we don’t have to feel guilty about stocking up on sweaters right now, because Amazon has some major deals going on. Check out our five current favorites below and start saving big!

This Leopard Pullover

Forever obsessed with leopard prints! This cozy pullover is “pillow-soft” and obviously fiercely cute!

Get the Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Jacquard Pullover Sweater (originally $35) now starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Rainbow Knit

The beautiful rainbow stripes on this sweater instantly captured our attention. You’re going to receive so many compliments on this piece!

Get the ZESICA Color-Block Casual Loose Knitted Pullover Sweater (originally $30) for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Classic V-Neck

Simple, sweet, versatile, soft — this Amazon Essentials basic is a wonderful essential. Such a great closet staple!

Get the Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater (originally $23) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Cocoon Cardigan

This roomy, open-front cardi’s “cloud-weight” stretch yarn is all kinds of cozy. You could wear this sweater with so many different types of outfits!

Get the Goodthreads Women’s Mid-Gauge Stretch Cocoon Sweater (originally $40) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bouclé Turtleneck

This sweater is all about “effortless elegance” with its modern, slouchy neckline and plush bouclé yarn. It’s a little long too, which makes it a great pick for wearing with leggings!

Get the Lark & Ro Bouclé Turtleneck Oversized Sweater (originally $39) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out more sweater deals at Amazon here and don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

