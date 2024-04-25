Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a confession: I love sandals. It doesn’t matter if they’re flat variations or slightly elevated numbers — I love a good pair of sandals. Now that we’re in spring, I get to live my toes out life in peace, and I’m ecstatic about it. Are you looking for a new pair? I found my favorite versatile sandals that will pair with any of your spring two-piece sets or dresses — and they’re 40% off now at Amazon (lucky you)!

These CUSHIONAIRE Women’s Luna Cork Footbed Sandals are a price-conscious pair of shoes with the two-strap design that most styles are known for today! They feature 100% genuine suede insoles and use a premium vegan upper. The cork footbed is very flexible and helps to make the shows comfy. Further, they come in 20 colors — we love the brown and navy nappa variations — and have a 6 to 12 size range.

Get the CUSHIONAIRE Women’s Luna Cork Footbed Sandal for $30 (was $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 25, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Although styling these sandals probably won’t come to mind, you could style this pair. For example, you could throw these on with a frilly skirt and a T-shirt for a relaxed yet breezy look. Or, you could pair it with jeans and a flouncy blouse with puff sleeves for a casual and elevated ensemble. Also, you could rock them with your favorite athleisure pieces for a flexible, comfy outfit that works for running errands or lounging around the house — the choice is yours!

While wearing, reviewing and gushing over these sandals, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I love these sandals. I have worn them nearly every day since I bought them, yes, even when it was cold outside. They show very little wear even after almost two years of constant use. I would absolutely recommend these.” One more reviewer said, “They are comfortable and made well.”

Furthermore, sandals are a warm-weather necessity, and if you’re looking for a minimal, effortless option, these CUSHIONAIRE cork footbed sandals could help you relax in style!

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more sandals we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Cushionaire here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!