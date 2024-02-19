17 Athleisure Fashion Finds Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: Getting back into the swing of working out can be difficult. With our hectic schedules and extended to-do lists, finding time for fitness dwindles throughout the day. And when you do carve out an hour or so to exercise, you need to find clothing that keeps you comfy. This is why exploring athleisure and acquiring sturdy statement pieces is crucial. In case you’ve yet to embrace the fashion fad, athleisure is an effortless category of clothing that doubles as activewear and leisure gear.

From sleek shorts to breezy tops, athleisure encompasses many silhouettes and styles any shopper’s bound to love. With that in mind, we rounded up 17 athleisure pieces under $25 that are functional and stylish. Read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This tank top is ideal for exercising or lounging — was $39, now just $18!

2. Hold It Together: Snag this sports bra for an option that will keep the girls supported and secure during the most rigorous sweat session — was $27, now just $23!

3. Efficient Security: This sports bra has a chic double criss-cross back design for an elevated touch — was $27, now just $17!

4. ’70s-Inspired: Kick it old school style in these flare yoga pants — was $25, now just $20!

5. Frilly Flow: Flounce around the gym or your home effortlessly with the help of these athletic shorts — was $21, now just $15!

6. Fitted and Flexible: These high-waist yoga shorts have deep pockets that can hold your phone and even have tummy control technology — was $23, now just $20!

7. Open-Back Extravaganza: If you’re looking for a top that’s fashionable and functional, then this open-back workout top will be right up your alley — was $40, now just $18!

8. Closet Staple: Crop tops are quintessential athleisure pieces, and you’ll love the bold color options of this short-sleeve crop workout top — was $23, now just $20!

9. Baggy Vibes: These slim-fit jogger pants have a relaxed demeanor and plenty of storage compartments — was $29, now just $20!

10. Stretchy Refinement: This workout top has a sporty and breathable vibe that anyone will love to exercise in — just $22!

11. One-Piece Ease: For those who prefer to wear a connected garment when working out, this running onesie enhances mobility and has a cute cutout on the front — just $24!

12. 3-Pack: This three-pack of crop tank tops is versatile and neutral — was $26, now just $20!

13. Comfort First: If you need a quick fix to replace your tried-and-true biker shorts, you’ll love these — get them for a steal right now — was $10, now just $5!

14. Diligent Basic: These running shorts are perfect for running, of course, but work just as well for lounging around the house — was $25, now just $15!

15. Tennis Ready: Throw on this active tennis dress with sneakers for a fun, flirty active aesthetic — was $30, now just $26!

16. Cover It Up: If you get cold while working out or running errands, this athletic full-zip lightweight workout jacket will keep you warm — was $50, now just $19!

17. Simple and Neutral: Versatile and supportive, this sports bra is sure to become one of your favorite athleisure pieces — was $36, now just $18!

