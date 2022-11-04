17 of the Best Activewear Pieces to Wear In and Out of the Gym

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why should we save our comfiest clothes just for the gym? Just as we require stretchy leggings for our weightlifting sessions or yoga classes, we need them for making the most out of lounging on the couch or hitting up every fashion boutique downtown!

Athleisure is one of our favorite types of styles, so we picked out 17 perfect activewear pieces you can wear when it’s time to work out, when it’s time to laze about and when it’s time to go out. Shop below!

17 Activewear Pieces for the Gym and Beyond

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The comfort and support of a sports bra but the look of a tank — this The Gym People bra top is a number one bestseller that lets you skip the extra layer!

2. We Also Love: Want a similar style as above but prefer a higher neckline? Definitely check out this Natural Feelings bra top too!

3. We Can’t Forget: This cropped Laslulu sweatshirt is perfect for warming up your muscles at the beginning of a workout, or for pairing with high-rise jeans and booties!

4. Bonus: This mesh Clozoz tee is great over a sports bra, and it comes in so many colors. Such a nice breathable pick!

5. Last but Not Least: Something like this FLX quarter-zip top from Kohl’s will always come in handy. Wear it for a post-gym dinner with friends or even to work!

Pants

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Of course we need plenty of leggings on this list! These seamless Threads 4 Thought leggings from Nordstrom are a great high-quality pick without the extreme price tag!

7. We Also Love: You can’t go wrong with one of the most trusted brands in athletic fashion. Check out these Nike One Leggings from Kohl’s!

8. We Can’t Forget: How about some fun patterns? We’re obsessed with the Pink Lemonade version of these Beyond Yoga leggings from Zappos!

9. Bonus: We love the flattering cross-waist design on these super popular Sunzel leggings. Best worn with a sports bra or crop top!

10. Yes, It Has Pockets: If you’re going to wear your leggings for regular life especially, you’ll likely majorly appreciate the pockets on these IUGA leggings!

11. Last but Not Least: Want to really accentuate your booty? Check out this pair of RxRxCoco leggings!

Shorts, Skirts and Skorts

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Biker-style yoga shorts have become very popular for wearing out of the gym, maybe with an oversized tee and blazer. Check out these CRZ Yoga shorts!

13. We Also Love: Athletic skirts and skorts have been increasing in popularity thanks to pieces like this Columbia skort from Zappos. It’s water-resistant and features UPF 50 fabrication!

14. We Can’t Forget: Whether you wear it to the golf course or to brunch, this flowy Adidas mini skirt from Kohl’s will soon become a go-to piece in your closet!

15. Bonus: The pleated tennis skirt look is blowing up lately, so don’t miss out on this Alo skort while it’s on sale at Nordstrom!

16. Three’s a Charm: Why grab one pair of these Ynnthy ribbed yoga shorts when you could grab three different colors in one majorly affordable pack?

17. Last but Not Least: If you prefer looser shorts, check out this pair of Automet shorts. You could wear them the same way you would a mini skirt!

