5 Nordstrom Loungewear Pieces Chic Enough to Wear IRL Too

Isn’t it just the worst when you have to take off your loungewear and put on your “real-life” clothes? Especially in the fall and winter, we just want to keep things cozy. The only reason we do change is because we still want to look chic when we’re out in public; that’s just not something we’re willing to give up.

This is why our new mission is to fill our closet with loungewear pieces that can be transformed into fashionable finds for wearing IRL too. What types of pieces, exactly? These five loungewear picks from Nordstrom below are the perfect examples. They could be great holiday gifts too!

This Satin Shirt

See how cute this colorful, floral satin PJ shirt is? Okay, now imagine it with jeans and booties as opposed to matching pants. Imagine it tucked into a mini skirt with tights and sneakers. You could even keep things cozy with leggings and tall boots!

This Jumpsuit

This is like the elevated version of a onesie, taking the form of a loose-fit jumpsuit that tapers at the ankles to pull things together. Wearing it out? Try adding a belt at the waist and see how it suddenly transforms. Add more accessories to complete the look!

This Matching Lounge Set

This extremely soft lounge set is simply made to be seen with its cropped twist top and fitted high-rise pants. Add on any pair of shoes and you’re already set for a day out. We’d love to see it with a cute beanie and stacked rings on your fingers!

This Wrap

Instead of a classic cardigan or flannel, go with the flow and grab this open-front wrap instead. It would be so cute with a slip dress or even paired with any of the other products on this list!

These Wide Leg Pants

Want to wear something dressier than sweats without sacrificing style? Grab these sleep pants with their flattering smocked waist. The dainty buttons? You need to show those off! Try these pants with a fitted turtleneck top!

