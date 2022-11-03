These Chic Wide-Leg Pants Are Made for Both Work and Play

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting back into the swing of things after living life during the pandemic has certainly been a process. Aside from being able to hang out with friends more freely and travel, we’re also reprogramming ourselves to adjust to working at our offices again. Needless to say, we clearly don’t have as much downtime as we used to.

When we do have a jam-packed day, we create a game plan to use our time as efficiently as possible — starting with what we wear. A pair of pants, just like these FUNYYZO slacks, have a professional aesthetic that works for the workplace and can easily be transformed into a chic dinner ensemble in a snap. All you have to do is pack a different top, and you’re ready to roll!

Get the FUNYYZO Women’s Wide Leg Pants for prices starting at $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

Let’s face it: We don’t want to bring an entirely new outfit with Us to work, as that takes up a great deal of valuable space in our bags — but with pants like these, we can pack lighter. All that’s necessary is a slightly more formal top tucked away! For the office, we think these bottoms will team well with a basic white button-down, and at night, a crop top and leather jacket will effortlessly fit the bill!

The design of these pants is classic and timeless, yet super trendy at the same time. We adore the high-waist fit that’s endlessly flattering for practically every body type, and the wide legs happen to be seriously slimming to boot. They have an elastic in the back of the waistband which also ensures you have a comfortable fit throughout. These pants are currently available in an impressive assortment of colors, and we always love having different options at our disposal. We’re obsessed with the staple neutral hues, but also feel the brighter versions are worthy of a place in the rotation. Whether you’re dressing professionally or want a more upscale look, these pants will surely serve you well. Think of the possibilities!

