17 Trendy Light-Wash Jeans We’re Seeing Everywhere This Fall

The fall season has brought forth a new crop of denim trends, and shoppers are completely obsessed — including Us! Instead of wearing the typical mom jeans we’ve been rocking for years, we’re ready to shake things up with fresh styles.

If you’re not sure which new denim looks are up your alley, we have a handful of suggestions you’re bound to love. Check out our breakdown of the best fall denim trends below, including our top picks for each category!

Loose Baggy Jeans

1. These jeans from HDLTE offer the standard baggy leg style that’s just loose enough to still appear put-together — $42 at Amazon!

2. If you’re looking for a more exaggerated wide leg look, these jeans from NUFIWI are absolutely ideal — starting at $22 on Amazon!

3. Distressed jeans, like this pair from SweatyRocks, make the baggy aesthetic feel a bit edgier — starting at $30 on Amazon!

4. The faded wash and raw edge hem on these baggy jeans from Veronica Beard make them look truly vintage — originally $288, now $173 at Nordstrom!

5. What we love most about these Topshop jeans (other than their baggy fit) is the light wash hue — $74 at Nordstrom!

Straight Leg Jeans

6. When it comes to classic straight leg jeans, nobody does it better than Levi’s, as exemplified by this pair that we adore — starting at $38 on Amazon!

7. Though these Pistola jeans are technically a straight leg style, they do have a slight flare at the very bottom of the hem — originally $138, now $83 at Nordstrom!

8. The stretch present in these NYDJ jeans them seriously comfortable, and we dig their flattering cut — originally $119, now $71 at Nordstrom!

9. If you’re looking for a straight leg look that’s reminiscent of the ’90s, check out these jeans from Re/Done — starting at $114 at Nordstrom!

10. Shoppers say these Madewell jeans are their absolute favorite go-to pair — originally $138, now $83 at Nordstrom!

Cargo Jeans & Pleated Jeans

11. These bloomer jeans from YESNO have a comfy elastic waistband which makes them a breeze to wear all day long — starting at $24 on Amazon!

12. For a more fitted look, these luvamia pleated jeans have a tapered leg that’s slimmer down toward the ankle — starting at $30 on Amazon!

13. We can imagine these Viatabuna cargo jeans looking beyond cool in Instagram photos — starting at $23 on Amazon!

14. If you’re not afraid of wearing low rise jeans, these cargo puddle pants from BDG Urban Outfitters are calling your name — $69 at Nordstrom!

15. These One Teaspoon pleated jeans have interesting stitching which gives them a western feel — originally $148, now $118 at Nordstrom!

16. Judging by the cut of these pleated puddle jeans from MOTHER, we’d predict that they’re particularly comfortable — originally $218, now $131 at Nordstrom!

17. These River Island “Dad” jeans make the cargo pant look impossibly chic — originally $100, now $80 at Nordstrom!

