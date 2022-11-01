17 Trendy Fall Jackets to Keep You Feeling Warm and Cozy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the fall, we take advantage of the cooler weather by allowing outerwear to be the statement piece in our ensembles. Of course, we usually reach for a few staples — but this season, we’re branching out and looking to add more trendy styles to the rotation.

Rather than going for the classic leather moto look, we want to invest in fresh picks that will pop on social media. We’re breaking down some of our favorite puffer pieces, lighter shackets and unique leather garments to rock this autumn. Check out our ultimate wishlist below!

Chic Puffers

1. The added faux-fur collar on this Bellivera puffer vest makes it looks incredibly elegant — $60 at Amazon!

2. This typical puffer coat from KYL is slightly cropped and has an extra fluffy look — starting at $68 on Amazon!

3. On days when it’s warmer outside, all you need is this cropped puffer vest from KEOMUD on deck — starting at $28 on Amazon!

4. We simply couldn’t dream of a long puffer coat that’s as stylish as this one from DKNY — originally $320, now $168 at Macy’s!

5. The lapels on this long puffer coat from UGG are extra large, which makes a serious statement — $350 at Nordstrom!

6. What makes this Sam Edelman puffer coat unique are the touches of faux sherpa sprinkled throughout — originally $200, now $130 at Nordstrom!

Casual Shackets

7. Get into the best cozy mood by rocking this fleece shacket from Michael Kors — originally $430, now $227 at Macy’s!

8. If you want to go for a longer shacket, this one from BCBGeneration is an amazing choice — originally $270, now $142 at Macy’s!

9. Opt for a relaxed easygoing vibe with this fleece shacket from Billabong. It’s perfect for layering — $100 at Nordstrom!

10. You can find the exact shacket you need to match a particular outfit by picking up this version from Astylish — $41 at Amazon!

11. Shoppers say the quality of the material this SAUKOLE shacket is made from is a major bang for your buck — starting at $29 on Amazon!

Sleek Leather Styles

12. Instead of wearing a classic moto jacket, why not go for a faux-leather puffer like this one from Avec Les Filles — originally $139, now $97 at Macy’s!

13. If you’re willing to splurge a bit on some genuine leather, we would recommend picking up this blazer from Michael Kors — originally $500, now $350 at Macy’s!

14. This faux-leather trench made by Tahari is the definition of sophisticated style — originally $400, now $210 at Macy’s!

15. Layer up with this faux-leather cropped puffer vest from Ailoqing to instantly create a seriously cool outfit — starting at $40 on Amazon!

16. Reviewers say this faux-leather shacket from FERNGIRL has quickly become their new fall go-to staple — starting at $41 on Amazon!

17. This one button faux-leather blazer from BLANKNYC comes in the most stunning, non-traditional color options — $98 at Nordstrom!

