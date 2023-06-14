These Ultra-Flattering Biker Shorts Visually Plump Your Booty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The best clothing has numerous types of benefits. It covers Us up — duh! — but we don’t want it to stop there. We want to feel comfy and cute in it, and we would definitely love if it were to enhance our assets to majorly boost our confidence. One of our top considerations? Our booty!

When it comes to fitted activewear, especially, we want to make sure our booty is looking lifted, toned and plump — even if it’s been a while since our last squat session. Sound like a plan to you? Then check out these Aoxjox biker shorts ASAP!

See it! Get the Aoxjox Trinity Workout Biker Shorts (originally $27) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

These biker shorts have a six-inch inseam and a multi-seam design on the back of the waistband that’s changing the game. The curve of the seams creates the appearance of a rounder, plumper booty for that ever-desired “peach” effect. You’ll instantly feel amazing when you see yourself in the mirror!

These shorts aren’t just about the visuals though. They’re made of a super soft fabric that’s brushed on both sides for a velvety, buttery feel, and they have four-way stretch so they won’t hold you back during your workouts. They’re made to be squat-proof too, so you don’t have to worry about them turning see-through as you move!

The fabric on these shorts is also moisture-wicking and breathable, so even when the sweat starts pouring, you don’t have to worry about excess moisture adding discomfort or sweat marks. They also come in lots of different colors and patterns, so you could always grab something with a busier pattern like leopard print or dots!

These shorts are obviously excellent for the gym and other low-impact workouts, but biker shorts are in style for more regular casual wear too. They’re a must for an athleisure wardrobe in the heat — just look at the endless slew of celebs who have trialed the trend! Try one with an oversized button-up and platform sandals, or let that booty pop with a crop top!

