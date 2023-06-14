Baby-Soft Skin! This Viral Body Scrub Is 58% Off Just in Time for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No scrubs! Well… unless we’re talking about body scrubs, that is. A body scrub is a product that can definitely get love from Us!

We use body scrubs all year long, but when summer comes and we start wearing shorts, mini skirts, tank tops and bathing suits, we need to really be on top of our body care routine. Smooth, baby-soft, glowing skin could be just a few buffs away when you have this Tree Hut scrub at the ready in your shower!

Get the Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub (originally $19) for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Tree Hut scrubs have gone majorly viral on social media. They smell amazing, they’re super effective and they’re inexpensive — especially when they’re on sale, like this Coco Colada variation. You can see why it has so many reviews!

This scrub has the perfect summer scent, featuring notes of creamy coconut and juicy pineapple for immaculate “poolside vibes.” The scent is designed to linger on the skin too, so you could even skip perfume. The pineapple inclusion is more than just fragrance though — it also provides vitamin C to brighten up skin and even out your tone!

Another huge plus is that this scrub contains natural shea butter and a blend of six oils to keep your skin nourished and moisturized. While some scrubs may leave your skin totally stripped of moisture, this one should have your skin feeling happy and hydrated!

Get the Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub (originally $19) for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

This scrub is made with real sugar to polish skin, exfoliating and sloughing away dead skin cells. It does so while leaving out parabens, sulfates, alcohol and gluten. Oh — and it’s vegan too!

You can apply this sugar scrub to either damp or dry skin, buffing in circular motions evenly all over before rinsing to reveal a renewed complexion. Use a few times a week — and make sure you don’t miss out on the awesome deal right now!

Get the Tree Hut Coco Colada Shea Sugar Scrub (originally $19) for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Tree Hut here and explore more body scrubs here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: