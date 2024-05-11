Your account
I’m a Fashion Editor and Here Are 9 Deals I Can’t Resist Buying This Weekend

By
Amazon weekend deals
Amazon

As a fashion editor, I constantly search for deals and stealth on popular, trendy sartorial pieces. Whether it’s footwear, clothing or accessories, I always want to help you find savings on pieces you need to elevate your wardrobe. So, I took it upon myself to help you by finding deals to shop this weekend!

Whether you’re looking for structured pants or a new handbag, I have you covered! Without further ado, here are nine deals I can’t resist buying this weekend — and I’m sure something here will catch your eye, too! Read on to see my picks!

NYDJ Womens High Rise Marilyn Straight Jeans

 

Nydj Womens High Rise Marilyn Straight Jeans
Amazon

Nothing is more timeless and classic and a good pair of jeans! These NYDJ Womens High Rise Marilyn Straight Jeans are versatile enough to handle anything during spring and summer — was $119, now just $41!

Sam Edelman Reid Slide Sandal

Sam Edelman Reid Slide Sandal
Nordstrom

These Sam Edelman Reid Slide Sandals are an elevated version of the two-strap Birkenstock design, and they’re to die for — was $140, now just $84!

Fossil Women’s Zoey Leather Small Flap Crossbody Purse Handbag

Fossil Women's Zoey Leather Large or Small Flap Crossbody Purse Handbag
Amazon

This Fossil Women’s Zoey Leather Small Flap Crossbody Purse Handbag is a neutral piece that can store all your essentials in a easy, succinct way — was $150, now just $87!

Crocs Brooklyn Slide

Crocs Brooklyn Slide
Zappos

For the girl who prefers comfy, stylish slides, this Crocs Brooklyn Slide is right up your alley — was $55, now just $42!

PRETTYGARDEN Mock Neck Romper

PRETTYGARDEN Mock Neck Romper
Amazon

We love this PRETTYGARDEN Mock Neck Romper because it’s so simple and sexy — was $39, now just $27!

BTFBM Sleeveless Maxi Dress

BTFBM Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Amazon

This BTFBM Sleeveless Maxi Dress is colorful and perfectly flouncy for spring — was $45, now just $34!

Selkie The Caviar Ruffle Apron Top

Selkie The Caviar Ruffle Apron Top
Revolve

Throw on this Selkie The Caviar Ruffle Apron Top with jeans and a cute pump for an easy, effortless look — was $125, now just $50!

Sofia Jeans Women’s and Women’s Plus Slip Dress

Sofia Jeans Women's and Women's Plus Slip Dress
Walmart

This Sofia Jeans Women’s and Women’s Plus Slip Dress is functional and stylish — was $19, now just $10!

GRACE KARIN Women High Elastic Waist Pleated Chiffon Skirt

GRACE KARIN Women High Elastic Waist Pleated Chiffon Skirt
Amazon

Doesn’t this GRACE KARIN Women High Elastic Waist Pleated Chiffon Skirt make you want to twirl the night away? Get it for a steal while you can — was $35, now just $24!

