This Plus Size Dress Won’t Give You a Boxy, Shapeless Waist

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tired of wearing plus size dresses that just hang from your body like heavy curtains? There are far too many that give you zero shape, pay no attention to curves, and assume you want to look like you’re wearing a bag instead of a gorgeous dress. This dress does not – and it has an adjustable drawstring to help cinch you in and help you feel snatched. And you can get it straight from Walmart!

Related: 13 Plus Size Dresses With Pockets — Starting at $16 When it comes to staying comfy and cute during the warmer months, dresses are an easy way to do it. Whether you’re hanging with the kids or running errands, a cute dress will keep you feeling airy and breezy. What’s more, for the plus-size queens, dresses will elevate your style, but sometimes, it’s hard to find stylish options. But luckily, you have Us […]

The Terra & Sky Drawstring Waist Tank Dress is just $10 at Walmart, and it’s the epitome of comfort, plus size or no. It comes in a variety of colors, looks like a simple tank dress, and all you have to do is slip it on over your head. Now, at first glance it will look like a simple skater dress. But that’s before you start pulling in the drawstring, conveniently located in the waist area. You just pull it taut and you can create a waist that you can customize to your liking. And the result looks absolutely fantastic.

Get the Terra & Sky Drawstring Waist Tank Dress for just $10 at Walmart!

This way you’ll escape the same pitfalls you always see with plus size dresses that come in this form factor. You can finally escape the frustrations that these types of dresses cause, and for less than lunch at McDonald’s! Just choose the color or print that speaks to you most, and you can strut your stuff in your new dress by Memorial Day when you go out and kick your shoes off and celebrate.

Get the Terra & Sky Drawstring Waist Tank Dress for just $10 at Walmart!

Don’t miss this dress for $10, plus size gals like myself – it does what it says it’ll do and then some. And you should definitely stock up now that it’s so cheap. Don’t miss out and don’t sleep on this brand!

Get the Terra & Sky Drawstring Waist Tank Dress for just $10 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Terra & Sky here and shop other dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Walmart’s deals for more great finds!