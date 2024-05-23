Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Want to grab something for yourself or someone else ahead of Memorial Day weekend? Amazon has plenty of goodies on offer, from clothes to accessories to many other options in between. And the best part is you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg. How does under $35 sound?

Related: Shop the Best Gifts Under $100 at Macy's If you haven’t begun shopping for Christmas gifts — what are you waiting for? With the big day almost two weeks away, now is the time to indulge in your shopping habits! Macy’s Great Gift Sale is the perfect opportunity to get some shopping done and relieve your “Did I get everything?” anxiety! Seriously — […]

We’ve curated a selection of gifts under $35 that you can buy right now at Amazon, from a great Hydro Flask to a pair of Birkenstock-like kicks that you’ll want to wear everywhere you go this season. The hard part is over. All you have to do now is add to cart and check out! Happy shopping!

10 Best Deals Today Under $35 at Amazon

1. Bagsmart Packing Cubes: If you’re going on vacation this weekend, use these packing cubes to organize your goodies for your trip – just $31!

2. LuxClub Sheet Set: Sleep in luxury this summer with these incredibly comfortable (and now affordable) sheets – just $28!

3. V-Neck Ruffle Dress: Step out in this fun, ruffly dress and stay comfortable and fashionable – just $25!

4. Clean Skin Club Towels: Wash your face and get a fresh, clean towel daily to cut down on germs – just $32!



5. Hydro Flask: Stay hydrated with your own Hydro Flask that comes in a variety of colors – just $26!



Related: The 10 Best Amazon Deals Tonight That Are 40% Off or More Browsing Amazon can turn into a black hole of idle scrolling. But what if you could actually save big while shopping? Right now, Amazon has amazing deals with discounts of 40% or more on quality items. Instead of buying random impulse purchases, you can get deep discounts on top products you’ll love. We’ve spotted electronics, […]

6. Cushionaire Cork Footbed Sandal: Step out in these comfy cork sandals that are much cheaper than their inspiration – just $30!

7. 2-Piece Lounge Set: Dress up and stay comfy with this 2-piece ruched top and bottom set you can wear everywhere – just $34!

8. 2-Piece Jumpsuit: This dressy jumpsuit set comes in multiple colors that you’ll want to wear out every chance you get – just $30!

9. Electric Spin Scrubber: Clean up bathrooms and other similar surfaces with ease with this scrubber – just $30!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Flat Leather Slides: Wear these dressy leather slides with your favorite dress, slacks, or even jeans. – just $27!