Shop the Best Gifts Under $100 at Macy’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you haven’t begun shopping for Christmas gifts — what are you waiting for? With the big day almost two weeks away, now is the time to indulge in your shopping habits! Macy’s Great Gift Sale is the perfect opportunity to get some shopping done and relieve your “Did I get everything?” anxiety! Seriously — get to it!
From toys to electronics to clothing and accessories, Macy’s has something for everyone! If you need gift ideas, don’t worry — let Us help you! We rounded up 15 options that would make anyone smile — read on to see our picks!
Gifts for Her
Give them the gift of warm feet this winter with these Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Victoria Short Boots — was $100, now just $50!
- Michael Michael Kors Women’s Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat — was $198, now just $140!
- Macy’s Diamond Halo Drop Earrings — was $700, now just $199!
- Too Faced Maple Syrup Pancakes Eye Shadow Palette — was $54, now just $27!
- Endless Rose Women’s Sequins Belted Blazer – was $140, now just $98!
Gifts for Him
This Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Quilted Puffer Jacket is 64% off right now!
- Ray-Ban ANDREA Polarized Sunglasses — was $186, now just $93!
- G-Shock Men’s Analog Digital Black Resin Watch 50.8mm — was $120, now just $84!
- Manscaped The Refined Package 3.0 — was $90, now just $72!
- Sorel Men’s Carson Six Waterproof Boots — was $175, now just $88!
Gifts for Kids
This Discovery Kids RC T Rex Dinosaur Electronic Toy Action Figure is 50% off right now!
- Sharper Image Two Player Laser Tag Set — was $70, now just $35!
- Disney Children’s Cubic Zirconia Birthstone Mickey Mouse Stud Earrings in 14k Gold — was $200, now just $72!
- Costway 3-in-1 Baby Activity Center Toddler Bouncing Saucer w/ 3-Position — was $108, now just $97!
- SMOBY Toys Supermarket — was $110, now just $95!