‘Tis the season for holiday parties and gift-giving galore. That means it’s time to pose for family pictures in matching pajamas by day, and style dazzling sequin ensembles for fun-filled nights on the town. The season of festive fun doesn’t stop there!
Holiday-inspired decor items like bedding and dinner sets are a must when you’re responsible for hosting events. Luckily, stocking up on new festive attire and accessories doesn’t have to take too much away from your annual shopping budget. Trusted retailers like Macy’s are spreading holiday cheer with exclusive sales. From hot cocoa kits to glistening sequin gowns, we’ve rounded up 13 of the best festive finds on sale at Macy’s. Scroll on to check out our top picks!
Spencer Plaid Reversible Quilt, Full/Queen
You won’t want to leave bed when you cuddle up in this LevTex Spencer Plaid Reversible Quilt, Full/Queen set. Along with holiday-approved red, white, green, and black shades, it also has decorative pillows that deliver a festive message.
I.N.C. INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Mommy and Me Women’s Sequin Tank Dress, Created for Macy’s
If you’re twinning with an adorable mini-me this holiday season, you’ll shine brighter than a Christmas star in this black sequin dress.
PFALTZGRAFF Winterberry 4-Piece WIne Goblets Set
Make a holiday toast everyone will remember in this floral-print wine goblet set. The bold red stem perfectly accents the floral design on the glass!
Hooked Up By Iot Juniors Embellished Sunglasses Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater
If you’re looking for a cute way to attend this year’s ugly sweater party, you’re in luck! This warm, long-sleeve top offers a fantastic take on notable holiday themes like reindeer and Christmas tree ornaments.
Vince Camuto Plus Size Sequined Dolman-Sleeve Top
Shine bright like a Christmas tree topper in this chic black top. This shimmering shirt features a cute keyhole cutout and stylish Dolman sleeves.
DÉCOR STUDIO Red Snowflake 17-Pc. Bath Set
ICYMI, your bathroom needs a holiday makeover too! This 17-piece set features everything you need to transform your bathroom into a winter wonderland.
Fitz Floyd Holiday Home 32-Piece Dinnerware Set
Add this 32-piece dinnerware set to your cart ASAP if you’re hosting your family’s holiday happenings this year. The assortment of plates, bowls and cups features winter-friendly floral designs which exude Christmas chic.
R.H. Macy & Co. Grandma’s Original Fruitcake
If there’s one holiday rule you must remember this year, don’t show up to any events empty-handed. This sweet treat is a nostalgic offering everyone will love.
Godiva Holiday Limited-Edition Snow Globe Advent Calendar
Treat yourself to a new gift daily in December, courtesy of Godiva’s limited-edition snow globe advent calendar. Unlock an indulgent treat behind each of the 24 doors!
Warm Winter Wishes Hot Chocolate Kit
Speaking of holiday snacks, there’s nothing like chatting with your loved ones over a hot glass of hot cocoa. This kit features everything you need to make the classic concoction!
Mix It Stwart Plaid Matching Family Pajamas
Since the holiday season is in full swing, it’s time to pose in matching family pajamas. These striped PJs are so comfy, the entire family will smile even larger than usual.
Michael Kors Sequined Dress
Whether you’re headed to a romantic date night or your job’s annual holiday party, you want to show up in a fashionable ‘fit. This shiny dress delivers luxe and sophisticated vibes!
Cece Sequined Double-Breasted Flap Pockets Long Blazer
If you’re on the prowl for a holiday look to deliver multiple use, look no further than this double-breasted blazer. Not only can you style it with a cute top and miniskirt, but you can wear it as a dress and serve pantless vibes like RHONY‘s Erin Lichy.
