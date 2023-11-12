Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and gift-giving galore. That means it’s time to pose for family pictures in matching pajamas by day, and style dazzling sequin ensembles for fun-filled nights on the town. The season of festive fun doesn’t stop there!

Holiday-inspired decor items like bedding and dinner sets are a must when you’re responsible for hosting events. Luckily, stocking up on new festive attire and accessories doesn’t have to take too much away from your annual shopping budget. Trusted retailers like Macy’s are spreading holiday cheer with exclusive sales. From hot cocoa kits to glistening sequin gowns, we’ve rounded up 13 of the best festive finds on sale at Macy’s. Scroll on to check out our top picks!

Spencer Plaid Reversible Quilt, Full/Queen

You won’t want to leave bed when you cuddle up in this LevTex Spencer Plaid Reversible Quilt, Full/Queen set. Along with holiday-approved red, white, green, and black shades, it also has decorative pillows that deliver a festive message.

Was $141 You Save 70% On Sale: $42 See it!

I.N.C. INTERNATIONAL CONCEPTS Mommy and Me Women’s Sequin Tank Dress, Created for Macy’s

If you’re twinning with an adorable mini-me this holiday season, you’ll shine brighter than a Christmas star in this black sequin dress.

Was $100 You Save 50% On Sale: $50 See it!

PFALTZGRAFF Winterberry 4-Piece WIne Goblets Set

Make a holiday toast everyone will remember in this floral-print wine goblet set. The bold red stem perfectly accents the floral design on the glass!

Was $70 You Save 60% On Sale: $28 See it!

Hooked Up By Iot Juniors Embellished Sunglasses Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater

If you’re looking for a cute way to attend this year’s ugly sweater party, you’re in luck! This warm, long-sleeve top offers a fantastic take on notable holiday themes like reindeer and Christmas tree ornaments.

Was $49 You Save 49% On Sale: $25 See it!

Vince Camuto Plus Size Sequined Dolman-Sleeve Top

Shine bright like a Christmas tree topper in this chic black top. This shimmering shirt features a cute keyhole cutout and stylish Dolman sleeves.

Was $99 You Save 49% On Sale: $50 See it!

DÉCOR STUDIO Red Snowflake 17-Pc. Bath Set

ICYMI, your bathroom needs a holiday makeover too! This 17-piece set features everything you need to transform your bathroom into a winter wonderland.

Was $80 You Save 65% On Sale: $28 See it!

Fitz Floyd Holiday Home 32-Piece Dinnerware Set

Add this 32-piece dinnerware set to your cart ASAP if you’re hosting your family’s holiday happenings this year. The assortment of plates, bowls and cups features winter-friendly floral designs which exude Christmas chic.

Was $260 You Save 60% On Sale: $104 See it!

R.H. Macy & Co. Grandma’s Original Fruitcake

If there’s one holiday rule you must remember this year, don’t show up to any events empty-handed. This sweet treat is a nostalgic offering everyone will love.

Was $50 You Save 60% On Sale: $20 See it!

Godiva Holiday Limited-Edition Snow Globe Advent Calendar

Treat yourself to a new gift daily in December, courtesy of Godiva’s limited-edition snow globe advent calendar. Unlock an indulgent treat behind each of the 24 doors!

Was $45 You Save 31% On Sale: $31 See it!

Warm Winter Wishes Hot Chocolate Kit

Speaking of holiday snacks, there’s nothing like chatting with your loved ones over a hot glass of hot cocoa. This kit features everything you need to make the classic concoction!

Was $27 You Save 26% On Sale: $20 See it!

Mix It Stwart Plaid Matching Family Pajamas

Since the holiday season is in full swing, it’s time to pose in matching family pajamas. These striped PJs are so comfy, the entire family will smile even larger than usual.

Was $45 You Save 56% On Sale: $20 See it!

Michael Kors Sequined Dress

Whether you’re headed to a romantic date night or your job’s annual holiday party, you want to show up in a fashionable ‘fit. This shiny dress delivers luxe and sophisticated vibes!

Was $195 You Save 13% On Sale: $170 See it!

Cece Sequined Double-Breasted Flap Pockets Long Blazer

If you’re on the prowl for a holiday look to deliver multiple use, look no further than this double-breasted blazer. Not only can you style it with a cute top and miniskirt, but you can wear it as a dress and serve pantless vibes like RHONY‘s Erin Lichy.

Was $159 You Save 30% On Sale: $111 See it!