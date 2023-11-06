Paige DeSorbo and Erin Lichy brought the pantsless trend to BravoCon.

DeSorbo, 31, graced the red carpet on Saturday, November 4, rocking a white button-up shirt teamed with sequin pink underwear by Miu Miu. The Summer House star paired the panties — which are embroidered with silk and wool and retail for $5,600 — with sheer tights and open-toe platform heels. She complemented the glitzy intimates with sparkly hair clips and metallic eyeshadow.

DeSorbo, who was celebrating her 31st birthday at the three-day fan convention, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the look on the carpet, sharing, “We’re in Vegas!”

She continued, “I’m surprised there’s so many people here wearing pants. I thought this was going to be the vibe, but clearly not. I’m having a great time with it. I love it.”

That same day, Lichy, 36 — who entered the Bravoverse when she was cast in season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City — also opted for a collared top and undies. She went with a light blue Oxford shirt and black latex underwear. Lichy completed the look with black sheer tights, chunky sandal heels, a messy but chic ponytail and silver hoop earrings.

Lichy told Us her cheeky bottoms were from Alessandra Rich and her top belongs to husband Abe Lichy. “I gotta find Paige!” Erin said of her fellow no-pants wearer.

Erin also showed off her getup via Instagram, sharing a carousel that saw her posing from the front and back. “No pants? No problem,” she captioned the social media post prompting praise from her RHONY costar Jessel Taank. “This was hot,” Taank, 44, wrote in the comments section.

Erin isn’t the only RHONY star to step out in latex.

Earlier this year, Jenna Lyons dared to wear the glossy fabric while partying with Usher during Paris Fashion Week. While Lyons — who skipped BravoCon — looked as chic as ever in the ensemble, she joked she felt like a sex toy.

“The problem is, when you wear latex, you have to put lube on it — otherwise it doesn’t shine,” Lyons said during an October 12 episode of “The Run-Through With Vogue” podcast.

The former J.Crew president continued, “You can’t get next to anything. You can’t hug. You can’t rub up against anything. You can’t sit on a piece of upholstered furniture because you’ll ruin it, so you’re a little bit like a weirdo. … I was the pariah of Paris.”

Lyons added that she felt like a “giant sex toy” but in YSL.