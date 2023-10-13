If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to wear latex, Jenna Lyons is spilling the tea.

“You come home [after a night out in latex], and you’ve created an entire ecosystem in your own body,” Lyons, 55, joked on the Thursday, October 12, episode of “The Run-Through With Vogue” podcast when discussing the Saint Laurent bodysuit she donned at Usher’s Rendezvous à Paris Dinner with Creed Fragrance in France on September 29.

“I took a Tom Ford cashmere mens suit and three pieces of latex,” the Real Housewives of New York City star told hosts Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle, explaining how she came up with the look. “I had a pencil skirt, a deep-V bodysuit and a turtleneck. I ended up wearing a mock-neck bodysuit and the trousers.”

While the pairings created a sleek and edgy look, Lyons revealed there’s a downside to wearing the material. “The problem is, when you wear latex, you have to put lube on it — otherwise it doesn’t shine.”

The former J.Crew president continued, “You can’t get next to anything. You can’t hug. You can’t rub up against anything. You can’t sit on a piece of upholstered furniture because you’ll ruin it, so you’re a little bit like a weirdo. … I was the pariah of Paris.” Lyons added that she felt like a “giant sex toy” but in YSL.

Lyons shared moments from the glitzy soirée via Instagram — and despite her restricting getup, she was photographed cozying up to Usher, 44.

“Epic night and moment,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white snap with the Grammy winner. “I had the BEST TIME. Thank you for having me. I need to say that — I sat across from Usher and Jenn at dinner — they are warm, funny, passionate, silly, deeply hot. And even though I was star struck and probably a total weirdo, they both stayed genuinely connected and engaged and I had such an amazing time with them.”

She added, “I was blown away. USHER YOU WILL CRUSH SUPER BOWL AND I CANT WAIT — I am honored I got a chance to bask in the warmth.”

Usher confirmed his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance in a September 24 statement. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon,” he said.